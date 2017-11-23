Beach notes: NCAA, FIVB Sydney, International and California Beach halls, Treanor twins

FIVB Sydney: Six USA teams are competing for the $50,000 combined purse at Manley Beach in a two-star event that has modified pool play followed by single-elimination bracket play.

On the men’s side, Americans Skylar Delsol and Adam Roberts, seeded eighth in the qualifier, failed to advance. Delsol and Roberts defeated Garang Anyany and Patrick Tang of Australia in the first round 21-14, 21-10, but lost to fifth-seeded Simon Hagenbuch and Quentin Metral of Switzerland 21-12, 21-19.

Youthful Americans 15-year-old Miles Partain and 18-year-old Adam Wienckowski showed promise in winning their first match in qualifying over Italy’s Matteo Galli and Emanuele Monduzzi (21-7, 21-16), but could not defeat Rene Kapa and Morgan Seymour of New Zealand (21-18, 21-16).

The tournament is the pair’s first foray into FIVB senior competition.

The USA’s Miles Evans and Bill Kolinske finished 2-0 in pool play with wins over Danijel Pokersnik and Nejm Zemljak of Slovenia (21-14, 21-15) and Cole Durant and Zachery Schubert of Australia (16-21, 21-19, 15-11).

Evans and Kolinske are in the elimination rounds, where they will face Italy’s Andrea Abbiati and Tiziano Andreatta.

On the women’s side Lara Dykstra and Jace Pardon qualified with a 21-17, 21-17 25 minute win over Shuting Cao and Jinjin Zeng of China.

Dykstra and Pardon are first up for the women in pool D against fourth-seeded Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger of Germany.

Also in pool D are ninth-seeded Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen of the USA, who face Xinxin Wang and Lvwen Yuan of China.

The USA’s Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman, seeded eighth, kick off their pool E competition against 17th seeded Anastasija Kravecenoka and Tina Graudina of Latvia.

NCAA beach: The fall-exhibition schedule concluded last weekend. USC, UCLA, and Cal Poly faced off at the WAVE volleyball club in Del Mar, Calif. on Saturday in a round-robin duals format. Match results were not available at publication.

Both coaches and teams relished the opportunity to compete and break up their training block towards the beginning of the beach season in March.

“First of all, I think that it’s really awesome that the NCAA has given us these four competitions in the fall,” said USC coach Anna Collier, whose team has won the last four national titles. “They really let you take a look at your overall team, you can take a look at who can be your pairs, who can be your 1’s, who can be your 5’s and so on and so forth.

“For us, we really tried everybody with everybody at all different spots. By the time we got down to Del Mar, and the WAVE tournament, we were pretty well set on a couple of pairs, which was really nice to get done in the fall, where before, you really couldn’t get that done. It was a guessing game almost all the way, sometimes, until the first or second tournament in the spring.

“I think, for us, at USC, because we took advantage of all four tournaments, and we traveled, played Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA a couple of times, they had different lineups against us, we had different lineups against them, so I think that was the most beneficial to USC, the fact that we could try different pairs and try them at different places.

“I think the team really enjoys and appreciates it also because they feel that they have the opportunity to fight for every single spot. That’s a big thing, in that they really feel that coach Collier doesn’t have it set in stone, whereas, when we get started in the spring, we’re pretty set in stone.”

Collier added that the fall schedule also offered a chance for the athletes to grow and employ new tactics or skills.

“That’s great, No. 1, and No. 2, they know it doesn’t count, it doesn’t matter. Before, everything counted, so I think they’re more willing to hand set. They’re more willing to do some of the things that we’ve done in practice that make them feel uncomfortable. They’re more willing to experiment with a jump serve that they’re just learning. A defense that they’re just learning. A blocking technique that might be different. If it counts against your record, sometimes they revert back to the volleyball that they’ve played all their lives.”

“I really want to thank WAVE, they did a great job, Grand Canyon did a great job, Arizona State, in hosting these events for us. It’s really exceptional that they went out of their way, got officials, did the whole bit, so we could have a real true non-championship segment to beach volleyball. It just takes us to the next step.”

IVHOF inducts 2017 class: The International Volleyball Hall of Fame had its ceremonies last Saturday in Holyoke, Mass. Jose Loiola of Brazil, coach Anders Kristiansson of Sweden, setter Irina Kirilova Parkhomchuk of Russia, Ronald Zwerver of the Netherlands, and former FIVB president Jizhong Wei of China were honored. Jacques Joachim of Haiti was given the Mintonette Medallion of Merit award. The Net Live’s Kevin Barnett, who calls a lot of volleyball, including on the Pac-12 Network, served as master of ceremonies.

California Beach Hall: Randy Stoklos, Sinjin Smith, John Vallely, Rose Duncan, Paul Sunderland and Gail Castro were inducted into the California Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame last Friday in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Phil Dalhausser and Emily Day also handed out awards for CBVA winners for both adult and junior divisions.

Hawai’i Prep Championships: The fifth-annual event was held at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki and among the sponsors were USAV Aloha Region and USA beach volleyball Olympian Kevin Wong’s non-profit Spike and Serve.

More than 150 high school athletes from all over the islands competed.

“It was an amazing weekend: perfect Hawai’i weather, the best prep players in the state, and a nice preview of the University of Hawai’i Sandbows capping off their fall training,” said Wong, a former beach pro who serves as an NBC Sports analyst.

“In year five of the Hawai’i Beach Volleyball State Championships, we had more athletes compete and represent their schools than ever and the level of play keeps increasing every year. Creating opportunities for the next generation is a responsibility and honor. Watching the growth of the sport and the athletes beach volleyball is producing is humbling.

“I’m excited to see who will be representing the U.S. in the Olympics in the years to come.”

Girl’s gold: Savana Greene (Pepperdine commit) and Keli’i Aria McComber (Washington State commit) of Punahou High School

Girl’s silver: Jordyn Nichols (Arizona State commit) and Alleyah Galdeirachols (committed to Arizona State) and Aleeyah Galdeira of Kamehameha High School

Boy’s gold: Jameson McKibbin (USC commit) and Ryan Wilcox (UCSB commit) of Punahou High School

Boy’s silver: Kana’i Akana (BYU commit) and Alaka’i Todd of Punahou High School

First community beach courts at O’ahu: Last week two pristine beach volleyball courts were unveiled at the end of scenic Ala Moana Beach Park, the most utilized park on O’ahu.

The courts were built by the city of O’ahu on the recommendation of mayor Kirk Caldwell, following over three years of lobbying by Kevin and Sherry Wong. The mayor has stated that more will be built as the sport of beach volleyball continues to grow in Hawai’i.

The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest edition of Treanor’s earlier this week…..lots of babysitters! pic.twitter.com/GF7DvTjXTa — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) November 16, 2017

Treanor twins: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and Matt Treanor and 3-year-old daugher Malia Barbara announced last Thursday that family had grown to five with the birth of their twins.