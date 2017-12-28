Beach notes: ESPN to broadcast NCAA championships, USAV U19 qualifier

The NCAA Beach Volleyball championships May 4-6 in Gulf Shores, Ala., will be broadcast on the ESPN networks starting this season through 2022.

In a news release, Kelcey Roegiers, chair of the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee and associate athletics director at Georgia State, said ESPN will provide great exposure. Added Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, college and high school sports programming, “The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship adds to our offering of more than 20 NCAA Championships we provide fans each year. Beach volleyball is an emerging sport with untapped potential and ESPN looks forward to helping increase its national profile.”

ESPN3 will show all five matches of each dual. Previously the event was shown on Turner Sports stations, including TruTV and TBS.

USAV to hold FIVB U19 qualifier: USA Volleyball is the host for a qualifier for the 2018 FIVB U19 World Championships and the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The three-day event started Thursday in Chula Vista (Calif.) Elite Athlete Training Center.

The format is modified pool play followed by single elimination playoffs. Main-draw play starts Friday.

Tulane 2018 schedule: The Green Wave will compete in 33 matches in 2018, including 12 matches against teams ranked in the most recent AVCA poll.

Tulane’s schedule kicks off at the Fight in the Fort event in Fort Worth, Texas, March 3-4, competing against Arizona State, Cal Poly, and Arizona State.

“We’re very excited to be entering our seventh season of competition and our third season in the (Coastal Collegiate Sports Association),” Tulane coach Wayne Holly said. “Since last season, we’ve grown our full-time coaching staff, added tremendous depth to our team and completed the transition to a roster specializing in beach-only athletes.

“We’re looking forward to a great season of competition and have worked hard to develop a strong schedule that will challenge our team and give us an opportunity to achieve our goals.”

Mark Paaluhi and Aurora Skarra-Gallagher engaged: The beach pros announced it on social media Christmas eve.

Paaluhi is currently the Manager of the USAV Junior Beach Tour, while Skarra-Gallagher is a firefighter.