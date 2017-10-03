Beach player Steffens shot, tells of harrowing escape from Las Vegas massacre

“Right in the middle of my tank top there was a bullet hole …

“Brittany’s flannel was just covered in other people’s blood. We feel like we were extremely lucky because we were in the most targeted area, the ideal shooting area from the Mandalay Bay. It’s just nerve-wracking to think about it.”

Lucky penny? Volleyball player Jeff Steffens has a hole in his shirt to prove it.

At about 7 o’clock Sunday night in Las Vegas, Steffens was waiting for Luke Combs to perform at the Next from Nashville stage at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. Steffens said he saw a penny at his feet, and as most of us do, he wondered if it’s worth the trouble to pick it up.

“My mother always told me when I was younger if you find a coin, and it’s heads up, it’s lucky,” said the former outsider hitter at Sacramento State.

“I bent down to pick it up anyway, and it was heads up, so I put it in my pocket.”

Steffens, 30, didn’t know it at that moment, but he would escape the most deadly mass shooting in history just more than three hours later.

One of the shooter’s bullets that came from more than 1,000 feet away grazed his back and passed through his tank top. Soon after that he, his girlfriend of 14 months, Brittany Poling, Brittany’s co-worker Christine Ellis, and her boyfriend Sean Worsley ran from the concert.

“I keep hearing about the body count and I think that that could have been us if we had decided to stay,” Steffens said Monday from Hermosa Beach. “I feel like we were sitting ducks out in the middle like that. There weren’t any officers around to guide us, so we just kind of did our own thing.

“I’ve been jittery with a lot of emotions running around.”

Police believe that Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, shooting at the estimated 22,000 concert-goers, one of which was Steffens. When the killing ended at least 59 were dead with more than 500 injured.

Steffens is the director of sales and marketing at Goodlife Physical Medicine. He earned All-American National Club Collegiate Federation honors in 2013. He played for the Northern California PVL team, and has played in several AVP qualifiers, with a best finish of 29th.

VBM spoke with the 6-foot Steffens less than 24 hours after the ordeal, although he had less than two hours’ sleep at that point.

“It was a normal Vegas weekend,” Steffens said, “we went to the concert at night, a pool party during the day, and gambled for a little bit. Sunday night we went to the concert at about 5. We bounced back and forth between the two stages. We were able to get pretty close to the main stage and we ended up 15-20 feet from the main stage, crowded in shoulder to shoulder.

“Out of nowhere, during one of the songs, at about 10:10, we heard what sounded like firecrackers going off, random pops.

“Pop-pop! Pop-pop-pop! It didn’t sound like a gun or anything, there were, I don’t know 6-10 pops. It stopped, and everyone around us thought, that’s really messed up, that someone nearby was lighting firecrackers to our right, towards the Mandalay Bay.”

The Route 91 headliner, Jason Aldean, heard the pops but continued to perform. There was a brief pause, and then Steffens heard “20 pops, right in a row, full automatic.

“That’s when people started screaming, ‘I’m hit!’ and things like that and Jason Aldean runs off stage, they shut off all the concert lights and turn on the crowd lights and people are yelling ‘Get down!’ and we can hear the popping and the screams. We’re packed in there tightly, people are lying on the ground on top of each other. I got on top of my girlfriend. I’m holding her down to protect her.”

Then it became deathly quiet, he recalled.

“There are pauses between the shots. I guess he’s re-loading. People are starting to run, but we’re staying down.

“At this point, honestly, I still thought it was a joke. We couldn’t see anything, we didn’t know what was going on, we just really didn’t know what to do.”

It was at that moment that Steffens was grazed by a bullet on his back just above his left hip.

“We’re down low and I feel something hit my lower back area. I thought it felt like a rubber bullet, because I put my hand on it, it wasn’t bleeding and I didn’t feel a hole or anything. It hurt, it kind of felt like when I was playing paintball when I was a kid.

“I thought ‘OK, the police are here, they’re shooting rubber bullets, and I just got struck by a deflection.’ I kind of calmed down a little bit, then started hearing more gunfire and at that point, I’m facing east, my back is to Mandalay Bay, and I can see flashes coming from Mandalay Bay and I can see blood on people and a girl down in a pool of blood.

“She wasn’t moving at all.”

Steffens’ next thought was that they had to get out of the open.

“To our group, I said, ‘We’ve got to go, we’ve got to get out of here.’ We were just out in the open, in the middle, maybe 15 feet from the center barrier to keep people from the stage. I grabbed Brittany and yelled to my friends, ‘We gotta go,’ and this guy right next to me said ‘No, don’t go, stay down. Stay low.’ He grabbed me to keep me down and I threw his arm down and was crawling around people to get to the barrier as fast as we could.

“I helped Brittany over the barrier. A girl next to me grabbed me frantically, and said ‘Help me, I can’t get over,’ and I grabbed her and threw her over the barrier as fast as I could and then jumped over the barrier myself. It was probably four or five feet high.”

Steffens said the barrier offered some protection and they started crawling and had to jump another fence.

“The gunshots started firing again, I grabbed her hand, we’re trying to stay low, I yelled at our friends, ‘Get out!’ and Brittany and I started sprinting about 50 feet towards the exit on the west side.

“Brittany was wearing cowboy boots, and I don’t know if she hit blood, or water, but she slipped and I remember just holding her hand and not letting her fall and dragged her to the point where she was kind of skiing for a few feet until she caught her balance.”

Luckily for both Steffens, he had dressed for comfort rather than for style.

“Thankfully for me, the very first night I dressed pretty country. I wore my jeans, my boots, everything. Second night, I was standing so much for the concert, my feet hurt, so I wore tennis shoes, but still wore jeans, and the whole outfit. That night I decided to go really comfortable. I wore my Nike shoes, Nike shorts, tank top, and a hat. Thankfully I was able to run really easily with that and was much more mobile. Tight jeans and boots are not easy to run in.

“Sprinting towards the gate, I heard the gunfire going off still, but just kept running. We got out past the gate and saw a cop car, ran to it, but there was no one in it, no one around it. We went to the next one where there was a couple of cops and got under it.

Meanwhile, Steffens’ friends, Ellis and Worsley, had stayed by the stage out in the open, but decided to leave after another round of automatic fire.

“We called Sean Worsley and Christine Ellis at that point and he was freaking out because he had lost Christine and couldn’t find her. At this point we were freaking out too because we thought she had been hit and might be gone.

“Sean had worn sandals, and had completely lost his sandals and was running around barefoot everywhere, trying to find her.

“We didn’t know what to do at that point. The cops were just hunkered down in their positions, and weren’t giving us any guidance or anything. We got to a church across the street and felt pretty safe there because we were behind a few cop cars.”

Their next decision, he said, was to return to their hotel, which was just off the strip.

“I wasn’t sure if I should go back to look for Christine, but Brittany and I thought we would feel safer at our hotel, which was a 15-minute walk to the Howard Johnson.

“We jogged the whole way, we saw people bleeding, one guy was shot in the thigh, and we could see the blood oozing out and five people were trying to get a tourniquet on him. We got to our room, and eventually Sean got a hold of Christine. She had gotten out.

As Ellis was running, she said she saw the girl running next to her get shot in the head. Worsley eventually met up with her and all rendezvoused at the Howard Johnson hotel.

It was just about 13 minutes after the shooting began.

“It was only a few minutes but it felt like an hour,” Steffens said. “I found the time stamp of when I called Sean, and we were in the area where the shooting was for five minutes.

“Once we got to our room, we barricaded our door, shut the lights off, and huddled in the bathroom away from the window.

“First thing, we called our parents to let them know that we were OK. They hadn’t heard anything on the news yet. We asked them to watch the news for us and there were false reports of shooting at New York, New York, Circus, Circus, and Paris.

“So in our heads, we thought the whole strip was under attack, so we were freaked out a little more. For a while, all we heard were ambulances, sirens, and helicopters.

“We stayed there until 2 am, just watching the news, trying to figure out what was going on, We couldn’t sleep.”

At that point they heard the shooter was dead and decided to drive back to Hermosa Beach.

“We packed up our bags so we were ready to go. At first, all the roads out were blocked, but eventually they told us we could go,” said Steffens, who played in three AVP qualifiers this year.

“We just wanted to get out of Vegas, even if it meant driving in the opposite direction, so we went from Tropicana to Paradise to highway 215 through the airport to avoid the roadblocks and we were able to get to 15 South from there.

“I’m happy that we came home. We did not want to be stuck in traffic in Las Vegas after this happened. It was really nice because the freeways were largely empty because the entire strip was on lockdown. We felt so much better when we got out of the city.

“We got home at 7:30 in the morning or so after hitting L.A. morning traffic.”

That was when he took a look at the hole in his shirt.

“And right in the middle of my tank top there was a bullet hole. I was hunched over her and I guess the bullet went from my right to left and passed through right at the center of my tank top. I can see where the bullet scraped me and scraped my shorts. The threads are cut out where the bullet went through, so I got incredibly lucky. If it had been any deeper, I don’t know if I would have been able to jump the fence or run. That was really scary.

“Brittany’s flannel was just covered in other people’s blood. We feel like we were extremely lucky because we were in the most targeted area, the ideal shooting area from the Mandalay Bay. It’s just nerve-wracking to think about it.”

Steffens and Poling then went to a doctor to have the bullet wound evaluated.

“They just gave me some ointment to put on it,” Steffens said. ‘I didn’t really get much blood. It was like getting a bad road rash rather than a bullet hole.”

All of them are having difficulty processing what happened.

“It still feels like a dream. It feels very surreal to me. The thing that really brings it back is that I had my wristband from the concert on for a long time, I didn’t cut it off, I just look at that and remember it,” Steffens said.

“I feel a little bit of pain in my lower back, but looking at the bullet hole just hits me the most. I think about how bad it could have been, how lucky we were and you never want to see people getting shot.

“Brittany is definitely having a harder time with it. She’s having some flashbacks a little bit and then when we were sitting in the urgent care they had the news on, showing the videos and even hearing the gun pops brought both of us back and we just got the chills. It’s like an out-of-body experience thing. It’s hard to describe.

“Hearing later how many people died, how many people were hurt, that could easily have been us. You don’t expect anything like this at a country concert.”

“I’m very happy to be alive and home. The support I have received from my friends and family have been amazing. Received numerous calls and texts just from people knowing I was there, without knowing all the details of it.”

Steffens and Poling are both Catholics.

“I remember praying a bunch when I got a chance. I remember praying when we got to our hotel room and when we left,” Steffens said.

“I don’t pray as often as I should, but I thank God that I was able to get my girlfriend out of there and it could have gone so much worse for us. If I’d been hit for real, she probably wouldn’t have left me and it could have been so much worse.”

He can’t help but wonder about the other concert-goers who stayed behind.

“Some people were helping drag people out and people were helping with tourniquets and there were a few guys that might have been drunk, or just in shock, because they were just walking around in the open. I wonder what happened to those people.”

And he hasn’t forgotten that penny, pictured above.

I don’t know if it had anything to do with that, but I’m keeping that penny. I’m feeling very lucky, and thankful, especially in the aftermath of seeing how chaotic it was and where we were.”