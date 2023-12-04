Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova win first gold, leap up Olympic beach rankings

The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova have won two European Championships. Claimed an Olympic qualifying event in Haiyang, China. They’ve been the Cinderellas of an Olympic Games, dancing and twirling to fourth in the Tokyo Games, where they were the first Latvian women’s team to ever compete in an Olympics.

Yet they’d never won a Beach Pro Tour event.

Gold had eluded the Latvian duo. Twice in 2022 — in Rosarito, Mexico, and Paris, France — they fell one win shy, settling for silver. An admirable finish, no doubt, but not the golden one that felt inevitable. On Sunday in Nuvali, Philippines, the inevitable alas met reality: Graudina and Samoilova won their first Beach Pro Tour gold medals, topping Spanish youngsters Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, 21-14, 21-18. The win tacked on nearly 400 points to their Olympic ranking, pushing them from No. 10 to No. 9, putting them in what should be a nearly cemented spot to qualify for their second consecutive Olympic Games in 2024.

An equally momentous gold was won on the men’s side, by Austrians Moritz Pristauz and Robin Seidl. Unlike Graudina and Samoilova, the victory does not mark the first gold of their careers; it doesn’t even mark the first gold of the fall season. But it is, perhaps, even more important for the Austrians, who have had a wild ride of a season, one that began with a bronze medal at the La Paz Challenge and also featured them sinking so low they were coming out of qualifiers in Futures events. Now? They’ve won two gold medals in four events, flipping their seeding from high qualifier to No. 3 in the main draw. Their gold also leaps them above Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk in the Olympic rankings, to No. 20 — still on the outside looking in, but a mighty improvement from a season that once looked lost.

Settling for silver was Australians Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert, who continue to fly up the ranks. The 2023 Asian Champs have now won three medals, one of every color, as well as the 800-point Asian Championships, pushing them from No. 14 to No. 9 in the Olympic rankings though not yet safely within the qualifying threshold.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated December 4 after the Volleyball World Nuvali Challenge)

Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 11060 (10) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 10260 (11) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 9600 (12) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 9040 (10) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 8240 (11) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 7760 (9) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 7740 (11) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 7720 (12) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 7680 (12) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 7440 (11) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 6900 (10) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 6780 (8) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6760 (12) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 6740 (11) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 6740 (12) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 6720 (11) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 6600 (12) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 6560 (12) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 6340 (8) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 6240 (12) Monika Paulikiene, Aine Raupelyte, LITHUANIA, 6100 (12) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 5760 (12) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 5620 (12) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 5620 (12) Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 5500 (12) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 5220 (11) Laura Ludwig, Louisa Lippmann, GERMANY, 4980 (9) Sarah Pavan, Molly McBain, CANADA, 4940 (10) Jie Dong, Fan Wang, CHINA, 4620 (11) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 4620 (12) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 4300 (10) Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee, Taravadee Naraphornrapat, THAILAND, 4260 (9)

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated December 4 after the Volleyball World Nuvali Challenge)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 8920 (8) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 8440 (12) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 8340 (12) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 8200 (11) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7800 (12) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 7560 (11) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 7500 (12) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 7260 (12) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 7060 (12) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 7020 (7) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 6920 (12) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 6480 (8) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 6480 (12) Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 6480 (12) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 6440 (9) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6440 (12) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 6440 (12) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 6160 (12) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 6080 (12) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5740 (9) Piotr Kantor, Jakub Zdybek, POLAND, 5520 (11) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 5440 (7) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 5340 (12) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 5090 (11) Hugo Campos, Joao Pedrosa, PORTUGAL, 5040 (12) Florian Breer, Marco Krattiger, SWITZERLAND, 4820 (12) Mark Nicolaidis, Izac Carracher, AUSTRALIA, 4700 (12) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, ARGENTINA, 4420 (11)

