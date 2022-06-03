The LSU kids keep on rolling. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss not only won again Friday at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Jurmala Elite 16 in Latvia, they beat fellow Americans Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint to knock them out of the tournament.

Joining Kloth and Nuss in Saturday’s quarterfinals are Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske.

On the men’s side, the lone USA pair are Chaim Schalk and Theo Brunner who got through by beating Australians Chris McHugh and Paul Burnett.

In another Volleyball World event in Lithuania, Americans Jessica Gaffney and Molly Turner got out of pool play.

Jurmala Elite 16

Here are the women’s quarterfinals:

— 14th-seeded Kloth-Nuss vs. ninth-seeded Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas of Brazil

— Fourth-seeded Hughes-Kolinske vs. second-seeded Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands

— Eighth-seeded Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva of Brazil vs. 11th-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland

— Seventh-seeded Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Canada vs. fifth-seeded Talita Antunes and Rebecca Cavalcanti of Brazil

Kloth and Nuss, who previously won Volleyball World events this season in Australia and Turkey, lost in two sets in last Sunday’s AVP New Orleans final to Cheng and Flint. But Friday they beat them 21-16, 19-21, 15-13. In pool play Thursday Kloth-Nuss beat Brazilians Hegeile Almeida and Taiana Lima of Brazil and Heidrich and Verge-Depre.

Hughes and Kolinske played twice Friday. First they got swept by Antunes and Cavalcanti 21-13, 21-14, but bounced back and got through by beating fellow Americans Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil 21-19, 21-17. Cannon and Sponcil went 1-2 and didn’t break pool.

Here are the men’s quarterfinals:

— Seventh-seeded Schalk-Brunner vs. 13th-seeded Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai of Italy

— Top-seeded Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar vs. 15th-seeded Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler of Germany

— 11th-seeded Kusti Novak and Mart Tiisaar of Estonia vs. fifth-seeded Steven van de Velde and Christiaan Varenhorst of the Netherlands

— Third-seeded Andre Loyola and George Wanderley of Brazil vs. ninth-seeded Guto Carvalhaes and Alison Cerutti of Brazil.

Schalk and Brunner were 1-1 in pool play on Thursday. Friday they beat 10th-seeded Australians Paul Burnett and Christopher McHugh 21-18, 29-27.

Click here for the women’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the men’s.

Pro Tour Futures Klaipeda

Gaffney and Turner, seeded 11th after getting through the qualifier, went 1-1 in pool play. After winning Thursday, they lost Friday to third-seeded Austrians Dorina Klinger and Ronja Klinger 21-17, 21-19.

Gaffney and Turner will play 12th-seeded Germans Chenoa Christ and Lisa-Sophie Kotzan in the first round of the winners bracket on Saturday.

Click here for the women’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

