Four USA pairs, two on each side, won Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome.

Women’s winners were sixth-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske and 17th-seeded Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon, while men’s winners were 11th-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb and 19th-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk.

Three USA pairs were eliminated, Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander, Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint, and Emily Day and Emily Stockman, who lost to Hughes and Kolinske.

Here are the matchups for Thursday which include both Canadian women’s pairs and former USC great Tina Graudina of Latvia:

Women

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam, Netherlands (1) vs. Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy, Australia (8)

Svenja Muller/Cinja Tillmann, Germany (16) vs. Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil, USA (17)

Sophie Bukovec/Brandie Wilkerson, Canada (20) vs. Karla Borger/Julia Sude, Germany (13)

Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatt,i Italy (43) vs. Margherita Bianchin/Claudia Scampoli, Italy (12)

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre, Switzerland (22) vs. Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka, Latvia (3)

Nina Brunner/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (11) vs. Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske, USA (6)

Talita Antunes/Rebecca Cavalcanti, Brazil (7) vs. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan, Canada (10)

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas, Brazil (4) vs. Duda Lisboa/Ana Patricia Silva, Brazil (2)

Men

Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt, Chile (9) vs. Guto Carvalhaes/Alison Cerutti, Brazil (13)

Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller, Austria (16) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum, Norway (8)

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley, Brazil (5) vs. Izac Carracher/Mark Nicolaidis, Australia (36)

Saymon Barbosa/Bruno Schmidt, Brazil (24) vs. Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan, Qatar (4)

Kusti Nolvak/Mart Tiisaar, Estonia (22) vs. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb. USA (11)

Samuele Cottafava/Paolo Nicolai, Italy (14) vs. Vitor Felipe/Renato Lima, Brazil (12)

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (19) vs. Piotr Kantor/Maciej Rudol, Poland (33)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen, Netherlands (3) vs. Daniel Lupo/Ale Ranghier, Italy (23)

Hughes and Kolinske knocked out 18th-seeded Day and Stockman 21-19, 21-16.

Sponcil and Cannon beat 19th-seeded Maria Carro and Angela Labato of Spain 21-12, 21-19.

Fifth-seeded Cheng and Flint lost 21-17, 11-21, 15-12 to 13th-seeded Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude.

Bourne and Crabb beat 32nd-seeded Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands 18-21, 21-19, 15-10.

Brunner and Schalk rallied against 18th-seeded Austrians Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz and won 17-21, 21-18, 15-12.

The 28th-seeded Taylors, Crabb and Sander, lost to 16th-seeded Robin Seidl and Philipp Waller of Austria 17-21, 21-15, 15-9.

Among the teams advancing were the Swiss pair of Olympians Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich. They beat another Swiss team, Esmee Bobner and Anouk’s sister, Zoe Verge-Depre. Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka beat Poland’s Katarzyna Kociolek and Kinga Wojtasik and play the Swiss on Thursday.

Click here for the complete men’s schedule and results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s schedule and results.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag