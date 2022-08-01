B1G volleyball is going to get even B1G-ger.

The Big Ten is already the benchmark for the sport in the NCAA, with coverage on the Big Ten Network and its streaming platforms and also with matches on ESPN.

Now B1G volleyball will also be seen on international icon Volleyball World and its vb.tv.

“Every televised Big Ten volleyball match, and there will be almost 50 this year, will appear on volleyballworld.tv outside of North America and certain Carribean Islands,” said Michael Calderon, Big Ten Network Senior Vice President for Programming & Digital Media.

“But everywere else around the globe those matches will be available, live and on demand on VolleyballWorld.tv. So we’ll be giving the rest of the world a great taste of what Big Ten volleyball is all about.”

Many Americans are already subscribers to vb.tv, which showed not only the men’s and women’s Volleyball Nations League but also is the only place to watch the Volleyball World Pro Beach Tour.

“We are also going to have an additional 28 matches, two per week, that come from Big Ten-Plus inventory. Matches that are not televised (on the Big Ten Network) here. Those are going to be available globally. There are no blackout restrictions on VolleyballWorld.tv.”

All told, there will be more than 70 matches, Calderon said, on VolleyballWorld.tv.

“The exposure that Volleyball World can provide for the Big Ten volleyball programs will be a huge boost,” Calderon said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing the long-term impact of it.”

The Big Ten Network will also be sharing its “At The Net” video features and they’ll appear on VolleyballWorld.com.

“That will allow people around the globe to get to know the personalities in Big Ten Volleyball,” Calderon said.

The Big Ten is gathering Monday and Tuesday in Chicago for the first NCAA Olympics sports media days. This story, which coincides with the Big Ten making the announcement, is the first many in the conference will hear of it.

Calderon said the idea came from Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon, the former USA men’s and women’s Olympic coach. He suggested that a strategic partnership with Volleyball World should be explored. If you saw the announcement Sunday here at VolleyballMag.com and Volleyball World, you know that Volleyball World wants to increase its presence in North America.

Volleyball World will be picking up the Big Ten Network broadcasts as is with BTN announcers. The Big Ten has won five of the last nine NCAA titles — with four teams finishing second in that span — including Wisconsin beating Nebraska in the final to get its first championship last December.

Big Ten foreign players

Indiana has more than most on its 2022 roster with Spanish freshman outside hitter Candela Alonso Corcelles, sophomore Canadian outside Mady Saris, Turkish freshman right side Melisa Ilter, Canadian senior DS Haley Armstrong, and Puerto Rican senior DS Paula Cerame.

Iowa has senior German outside Edina Schmidt.

Michigan has senior German setter Jenni Liu.

Michigan State has two freshmen from Türkye, freshman outside Selin Aslayan and freshman middle Nil Okur.

Minnesota has freshman Canadian setter Chloe Ng.

Penn State has Russian senior outside/right side Anastasiya Kudryashova.

Rutgers has Canadian graduate-student middle Megan Vernon, Serbian junior middle Kristina Grkovic, Turkish freshman outside Yagmur Yavuz, and Australian freshman outside Alissa Kinkela.

Wisconsin has two from its 2021 NCAA-championship team, the star of the final match, 6-foot-9 sophomore Canadian middle/right side Anna Smrek, and Polish sophomore outside Julia Orzol, along with freshman DS Gulce Guctekin of Türkye.

