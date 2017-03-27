Bison Debuts Hybrid Volleyball System

New for 2017, Bison’s unique Ace Serve steel/aluminum hybrid volleyball system is a great value for programs looking for a reasonably-priced system but with premium net tensioning, post rigidity and height adjustment.

Recently chosen as the “Excellence in Innovation” gold winner for volleyball operations by Coaching Management readers, the rigid 3″ steel lower tube provides rigidity and the 3½” aluminum upper tube provides easy lightweight net height adjustment.

Net height is set with an easy-to-use pin stop and is adjusted with the outer telescoping tube. Complete system purchases include free padding lettering and socket adapters (upon request). For more information, visit www.bisoninc.com.