The Bounce Beach Top 10 plays from the AVP Monster Hydro Cup

There was no shortage of the types of plays that should end up on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10. Of course, this is beach volleyball, and unless it’s Sean Rosenthal, beach volleyball doesn’t end up on the World Wide leader.

So we decided to make our own. The SANDCAST team and Parker Conley, he of the viral Bounce Beach Instagram account, teamed to create a Top 10 plays from the AVP Monster Hydro Cup.

Let us know what you think, if we got it right, if we snubbed anyone, and submit your nominations for this week’s Wilson Cup to the Bounce Beach Instagram account.