More than half of the VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 from California

This year’s VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 list screams the obvious on numerous fronts.

Continuing recent trends, the state of California dominates the sport’s longest-running and most-respected rankings of the top 50 senior-age boys players in the country as voted on by an elite list of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches.

The Golden State has more than 55 percent of the field and would have had an even 60 if not for a five-way tie for the 50th spot on the 2020 list (for those bean counters, you will see 54 names on this year’s list). This Cali domination continues a trend that saw 30 also make it in 2019. Twenty-seven from California made it in 2018 and 2017.

Illinois is a distant second on the Fab 50 list this year with seven players originating from the Land of Lincoln.

With that many Californians ranked, it’s no surprise clubs from that state lead this year’s pack with Fab 50 selections. SCVC tops the list with five Fab 50s, followed by Balboa Bay with four and then a tie for third with 949, Coast, Orange Coast and Rock Star with three each, and all are based in Southern California. The Illinois-based Future club also has three Fab 50 selections this year.

Which college programs made out the best on this list?

Chicago-based Loyola and coach Mark Hulse top things with seven Fab 50 selections, while Rick McLaughlin’s UC Santa Barbara Gauchos have six Fab 50 picks, Long Beach State has five, and in the East Sam Shweisky continues to do good things at the Ivy League’s Princeton, which has four 2020 Fab 50 selections. Loyola tied for first in 2019 with six Fab 50 selections.

SCVC’s Clarke Godbold is officially the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2020, earning the honor in a landslide. Thirty-two points separated Godbold, also the 2019 VolleyballMag.com boys club player of the year and earmarked for Long Beach State, from second-place Maryland native Francesco Sani, who is heading to UC Irvine.

Third- through fifth-place in the top five this year include: 3) Ethan Champlin from the San Diego area and headed to UCLA, 4) Henry Wedbush, also from the SCVC club and headed to Princeton, and 5) Miles Partain, another UCLA signee. Stretching it out to the top 10, it’s Jacob Pasteur (No. 6, Ohio State), Grant Sloane (No. 7, UCLA), Nolan Flexen (No. 8, Grand Canyon), Hawai’i native Jack Deuchar (No. 9, USC) and Zeo Meyer (No. 10, BYU).

Flexen, from the Albuquerque, New Mexico suburb of Rio Rancho, is this year’s interesting name. The 6-8 outside hitter has been homeschooled his entire academic career. He originally hooked up with a homeschool boys team before finding a men’s rec league team in nearby Albuquerque, and then hitting the club circuit last year with Florida-based 352. He’s over at Arizona Fear now where he has shot up the recruiting charts, ending up with Phoenix-based Mountain Pacific Sports Federation entrant Grand Canyon University and coach Matt Werle. We’ll have a separate story on Flexen and his volleyball and academic journeys in the very near future here.

Another interesting snippet with this year’s list is the case of Balboa Bay stalwart Geste Bianchi, who will start his college career at well-known Southern California JUCO Orange Coast. He received so many write-in votes from panelists that he made it onto the 50.

We also present a list of 25 underclassmen to watch (they can be freshmen, sophomores or juniors). Last year’s 25 watch list saw 21 of 24 graduate to this year’s Fab 50 grouping with the 25th name, BYU commit Luke Benson, making his second appearance on the top-25 list after being on it as a 10th-grader in 2019.

Keep in mind, this is not a list of the top 25 underclassmen in the country, rather an excellent sampling of who some of the up-and-coming young guns are. Again, this was voted on by our panel of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches.

One note on the 25 list, in the nearly 20 years I have compiled these rankings I cannot recall a boys player from the state of Iowa making the list. That streak is over, and in fact, we have two players from the Johnston Volleyball Club who are on the 25 to watch list.

No other major trends with the 25 (we did have a two-way tie for the 25th spot so you will see 26 names), other than two sophomores made it, California dominated the list, and Penn State, UC Santa Barbara and Ohio State scored two each of confirmed verbal commits on this hot prospects ledger.

2020 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College Choice

James Bardin, 6-7, S-RS, Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), 949, Harvard

Rees Barnett, 6-4, RS, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), SCVC, UC Santa Barbara

Geste Bianchi, 6-5, RS-S, Laguna Beach (CA), Balboa Bay, Orange Coast CC

Peter Brown, 6-7, RS, New Trier (Winnetka, Illinois), Chicago Bounce, USC

Kupono Browne, 6-5, OH, Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Spike & Serve, Stanford

Austin Buchanan, 6-8, S, Monte Vista (CA), Bay to Bay, Hawai’i

Connor Campbell, 6-8 1/2, MB, The O’Farrell Charter (San Diego, CA), Wave, UC Irvine

Ethan Champlin, 6-3, OH, Classical Academy (Escondido, CA), Coast, UCLA

Jacob Christopher, 6-7, RS, Northwest (Cedar Hill, Missouri), HP St. Louis, Purdue Ft. Wayne

Josh Coan, 6-6, MB, Penfield (New York), Pace Bootlegger, Princeton

Trey Cole, 6-0, Libero, Connetquot (Bohemia, New York), Academy, Pepperdine

Sam Collins, 6-2, OH-RS, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), Rockstar, UC Santa Barbara

Joe Deluzio, 6-6, OH, The First Academy (Windermere, Florida), MVP Academy, Pepperdine

Jack Deuchar, 6-7, OH, Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, USC

Nato Dickinson, 6-7, RS-OH, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Pinnacle, Long Beach State

Bryce Dvorak, 6-3, S, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Nolan Flexen, 6-8, OH, Homeschooled (Rio Rancho, New Mexico), AZ Fear, Grand Canyon

Anderson Fuller, 6-9, RS-OH, Fayetteville-Manilus (New York), Pace Bootlegger, Pepperdine

Reece Francke, 6-7, MB, St. Augustine (Encinitas, CA), Coast, UC Santa Barbara

Evan Giorgi, 6-8, RS-OH, Camarillo (CA), SMBC, Lewis

Jaden Glenn, 5-11, Libero, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, UC Santa Barbara

Clarke Godbold, 6-5, OH, Peninsula (Rolling Hills Estates, CA), SCVC, Long Beach State

Josh Gottlieb, 6-7, OH-RS, Wheaton (Illinois)-Warrenville South, Sports Performance, Loyola

Ben Harrington, 6-2, OH, Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Illinois), Future, Princeton

Omar Hoyos, 6-7, OH, Archbishop McCarthy (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), MVP Academy, George Mason

Matthew Iamaleava, 6-6, MB, Long Beach (CA) Poly, Rockstar, Long Beach State

Dain Johnson, 6-7, MB, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), Rockstar, UC Santa Barbara

Landon Krause , 6-4, OH, Kimberly (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Lewis

Gavin Leising, 6-10, MB, Hart (Newhall, CA), Sports Academy, Princeton

Keaton Long, 6-4, OH, Plano (Texas) East, Excel, Lewis

Dan Mangun, 6-4, S, Joliet (Illinois) Catholic, Uno VBC, Loyola

Jack Martel, 6-6, MB, Kirkwood (St. Louis, Missouri), HP St. Louis, Loyola

Zeo Meyer, 6-4, S, Wheaton (Illinois)-Warrenville South, Future, BYU

Ben Montplaisir, 6-6, MB, Woodbridge (Irvine, CA), OCVC, Loyola

Matt Oakley, 6-1, Libero, Sage Creek (Carlsbad, CA), OCVC, Loyola

Miles Partain, 6-3, S-RS, Palisades (Pacific Palisades, CA), Pac6, UCLA

Jacob Pasteur, 6-4, OH (Homeschooled) Westminster, Pennsylvania, Yorktowne, Ohio State

Jackson Payne, 6-6, MB, Carlsbad (CA), Coast, UC Irvine

Jared Piontkowski, 6-9, MB-RS, Holy Redeemer (Wilkes-Barre, PA), Yorktowne, Ohio State

Noah Platfoot, 6-2, S, Darby (Hilliard, Ohio), Vanguard, Ohio State

Andrew Reavis, 6-4, OH, Laguna Beach (CA), 949, UC Santa Barbara

Jackson Reed, 6-1, OH, Cathedral (San Diego, CA), 949, USC

Noah Robin, 6-7, MB, Huntington Beach (CA), Pinnacle, Long Beach State

Sebastian Rodriguez, 6-5, OH, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Long Beach St.

Justin Ross, 6-8, MB, Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Illinois), Adversity, Loyola

Francesco Sani, 6-8, OH, Walter Johnson (Bethesda, Maryland), The St. James, UC Irvine

Logan Sharp, 5-8, Libero, El Segundo (CA), SCVC, Hawaii

Grant Sloane, 6-8, OH, Northwood (Irvine, CA), OCVC, UCLA

Luke Snyder, 6-3, S, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), SCVC, Penn State

Luke Turner, 6-6, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), SCVC, Stanford

Parker Van Buren, 6-9, OH, Middleton (Cross Plains, Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola

Bryce Walker, 6-8, MB, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Future, Purdue-Ft. Wayne

Jack Walmer, 6-3, S, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Hawaii

Henry Wedbush, 6-4, S, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), SCVC, Princeton

Top 5 Players in the Class of 2020

1. Clarke Godbold, SCVC, Long Beach State

2. Francesco Sani, TVP, UC Irvine

3. Ethan Champlin, Coast, UCLA

4. Henry Wedbush, SCVC, Princeton

5. Miles Partain, Pac6, UCLA

2020 VolleyballMag.com Boys 25 Underclassmen to Watch

Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College (if known)

Luke Benson, 6-6, OH, Jr., Newbury Park (CA), Mamba Sports Academy, BYU

Luke Biondi, 6-5, OH, Jr., Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, n/a

Owen Birg, 6-7, RS-S, Jr., Thousand Oaks (CA), Mamba Sports Academy, UCSB

Ben Braun, 6-10, MB, Jr., Palm Desert (CA), OCVC, Ohio State

Ben Coordt, 6-4, OH, Jr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), Rockstar, UCSB

Matt Cosgrove, 6-5, OH, Jr., Parkway West (Ballwin, Missouri), HP St. Louis, Penn State

Gabe Dyer, 6-4, S-RS, Jr., Saddleback Valley Christian (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Balboa Bay, n/a

Jonah Gilbert, 6-5, OH, Jr., Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio), Vanguard, n/a

Callahan Hefner, 6-5, OH, Soph., Westlake (Austin, Texas), Houston VB Academy, n/a

Dane Hillis, 6-3, OH-RS, Jr., San Clemente (CA), Balboa Bay, Long Beach State

Luke Hobus, 6-5, MB, Jr., Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes Estates, CA), MB Surf, n/a

Cole Ignaszak, 6-7, OH, Jr., West Seneca (New York), Pace Bootlegger, n/a

Noah Keelin, 6-5, OH, Jr., Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), 949, n/a

Klistan Lawrence, 6-7, OH, Jr., Forest (Ocala, Florida), 352, Long Beach State

Lucas Little, 6-4, MB, Jr., Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio), Vanguard, n/a

Robin Liu, 6-2, S, Jr., Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose, CA), Bay to Bay, n/a

Luke McFall, 6-9, MB-OH, Amador Valley (Pleasanton, CA), Bay to Bay, n/a

Sean McQuiggan, 6-8, MB, Jr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), Rockstar, n/a

Ryan Merk, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Illinois), D1, Penn State

Tyler Morgan, 6-7, S, Jr., Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa), Johnston VBC, n/a

Cooper Robinson, 6-6, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), SCVC, UCLA

Kevin Roberts, 6-5, OH-RS, Jr., Apopka (Florida), 352, n/a

Max Roquet, 6-7, OH, Jr., Johnston (Iowa), Johnston VBC, n/a

Andrew Rowan, 6-7, S-OH, Soph., JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, CA), OCVC, n/a

Theo Snoey, 6-6, RS, Jr., Head-Royce (Oakland, CA), Bay to Bay, n/a

Kyle Teune, 6-6, OH, Jr., Timothy Christian (Elmhurst, Illinois), Sports Performance, Ohio State