Bowles, Kobrine, Browning top VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50

The state of California is at it again.

Last year saw the Golden State dominate the VolleyballMag.com 2017 Boys Fab 50, which ranks the top 50 senior-age boys players in the nation. This list is not an exclusive reflection on high-school, club or USA HP performance, but rather an amalgamation of all the top players in the country. The list is voted on by a panel of NCAA men’s Division I-II coaches.

California again placed 27 players on the 2018 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 presented by TallSlim Tees, equaling the total from a year ago.

In terms of clubs, 949 leads the way by a mile this year with seven Fab 50 entrants. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based outfit placed Brandon Browning, Sam Burgi, Kevin Kobrine, Andrew McSweeney, Ethan Talley, Patrick Paragas and Patrick Vorenkamp on the list with Kobrine rated the No. 2 player in the class with Browning right behind in the No. 3 position.

Hawai’i’s Spike & Serve placed three players on the Fab 50 list, while San Diego-area based Coast had three and Virginia-based Coastal also had three, along with longtime Southern California club powerhouse Balboa Bay.

Ahead of Kobrine and Browning on the top five list is Jonny Bowles out of the Aspire club in Arizona. He takes home the top recruit honor in the Class of 2018. Bowles easily outdistanced the next closest player in terms of receiving first-place votes on a Top 5 voting list that featured 17 players earning at least one vote. UCLA recruits Cole Pender and Daniel Matheney check in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Shifting to the college side of things, UC Irvine and Loyola-Chicago lead the way with six Fab 50 recruits each with UCLA and UC Santa Barbara right behind with five each. Also of note, Pepperdine placed four in the top 50, while Hawai’i had three.

Two highly touted players were not eligible for inclusion in the Fab 50 because they live outside the United States. Stanford recruit Justin Lui is a libero from Pickering, Ontario, Canada, and plays for the Durham Attack club. Lui, who drew high praise from numerous voters on the Fab 50 panel, previously was the youngest player on the court at 16 to try out for the Canadian junior national team.

Also not on the list is Miguel Sarabia, a 6-5 outside hitter out of Tijuana, Baja California, who helped Mexico win the 2017 U19 Pan American Cup. Sarabia currently is listed as a BYU commit. Sarabia plays for the Storm club out of Chula Vista, California. Sarabia received one first-place vote in the top 5 players in the Class of 2018 voting.

Voting panelists also are also super-excited about the Class of 2019. Below you will find our 25 Underclassmen to Watch list, also presented by TallSlim Tees.

Boys Fab 50 presented by TallSlim Tees

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Kanai Akana, 6-4, RS, Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, BYU

JT Ardell, 6-8, MB, Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Illinois), Sports Performance, Pepperdine

Tim Baldwin, 6-6, OH-RS, Oak Park (California), Rise, BYU

Cole Bogner, 6-4, S, Hickory, (Chesapeake, Virginia), Coastal, Penn State

Jonny Bowles, 6-7, RS, Chandler (Arizona), Aspire, UC Irvine

Brandon Browning, 6-6, OH, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), 949, USC

Sam Burgi, 6-3, OH-RS, Laguna Beach (California), 949, UCLA

Max Cajuste, 6-3, OH-RS, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), MB Surf, UCSB

Mac Cavanah, 6-10, MB, Newbury Park (California), Ventura Co., UC Irvine

Blake Crisp, 6-3, S, Westlake (Westlake Village, Calif.), SMBC, UC San Diego

Joe D’Attomo, 6-7, MB, New Trier (Winnetka, Illinois), Adversity, Loyola-Chicago

Luke Denton, 6-5, RS-OH, Desert Ridge (Mesa, Arizona), AZ Fear, Loyola-Chicago

Ian Eschenberg, 6-6, OH, Newbury Park (California), Ventura, Co., UC Irvine

Gabe Featherstone, 6-6, RS-OH, La Jolla (California), Coast, Long Beach St.

Dawson Fugate, 6-5, OH-S, Del Oro (Loomis, California), NCVC, Long Beach St.

Brian Garcia, 6-5, S, Madera (California), NCVC, UC Irvine

Camden Gianni, 6-4, OH, La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, Calif.), Wave, Grand Canyon

Mike Herlihy, 6-5, MB, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois), Ultimate, Loyola-Chicago

Brandon Hicks, 6-4, MB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), HBC, UCSB

Cole Hogland, 6-5, OH, Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii), Outrigger, Hawaii

Tommy Koppang, 6-7, OH-RS, St. Charles (Illinois) North, Hitmen, Pepperdine

Christian Janke, 6-4, OH, Sage Creek (Carlsbad, Calif.), Coast, Grand Canyon

Cody Johnson, 6-7, MB, Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.), Seaside, Fort Wayne

Cole Johnson, 6-6, S-OH, Central York (York, Pennsylvania), Yorktowne, UCLA

Devon Johnson, 6-7, OH, Westlake (Westlake Village, Calif.), Bones, Hawaii

Trevor Kennan, 6-0, Libero, Seminole (Florida), MVP Academy, George Mason

Kevin Kobrine, 6-4, RS, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), 949, UCLA

Luke Krzmarzick, 6-4, RS, South Torrance (Torrance, Calif.), MB Surf, Concordia

Luke Lentin, 6-3, OH-S, La Jolla (California), Coast, Ohio State

Andrew Lyons, 6-5, OH, Maury (Norfolk, Virginia), Coastal, Loyola-Chicago

Daniel Matheney, 6-6, MB, Yorba Linda (California), Team Rockstar, UCLA

JT Martin, 6-8, MB, Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Ocean Bay, Pepperdine

Jameson McKibbin, 6-3, S, Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, USC

Kyle Merchen, 6-3, S, Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.), NCVC, Concordia

Andrew McSweeney, 6-3, OH, Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo, Calif.), 949, UCSB

Parker Mikesch, 5-11, Libero-OH, Beavercreek (Ohio), Vanguard, Ohio St.

Jerod Nelson, 6-5, OH, Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), MVVC, Princeton

Patrick Paragas, 6-0, S, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), 949, UCSB

Cole Pender, 6-3, Lib.-OH, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, UCLA

Ian Piet, 6-1, RS-OH, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois), Ultimate, Loyola-Chicag

Sean Ryan, 6-5, OH, Lyons Township (LaGrange, Illinois), Adversity, Ohio State

Cole Schlothauer, 6-5, OH, Lee-Davis (Mechanicsville, Virginia), Richmond, Loyola

Brett Sheward, 6-0, S, Orange Lutheran (Orange, California), Balboa Bay, Hawaii

Jacob Steele, 6-8, OH, El Toro (Lake Forest, California), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Ethan Talley, 6-7, MB-RS Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.), 949, Ohio St.

Canyon Tuman, 6-6, OH, N. Allegheny (Pittsburgh, PA), Pittsburgh, Penn State

Patrick Vorenkamp, 6-5, MB, JSerra (San Juan Capo, Calif.), 949, UC Irvine

Owen Wahlgren, 6-8, MB, Downers Grove (Ill.) North, Sports Perf., UC Irvine

Ryan Wilcox, 6-3, OH, Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, UCSB

Brett Wildman, 6-5, OH, Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach, Va.), Coastal, Penn St.

Top 5 Players in the Class

1. Jonny Bowles

2. Kevin Kobrine

3. Brandon Browning

4. Cole Pender

5. Daniel Matheney