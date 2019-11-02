Plenty of American college rosters are sprinkled with Brazilian volleyball players

In addition to our story about Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann, who has established herself as one of the top freshmen in NCAA volleyball this season, rosters throughout the U.S. are sprinkled with Brazilians.

Charlotte’s libero Yumi Garcia is also having a fantastic season. She leads the NCAA in digs per set (6.60) while compatriot Gabriela Macedo, a libero for Evansville, ranks sixth (5.89).

Most of the Brazilians coming to the NCAA arrive with some level of experience with their country’s youth and junior national teams. Some also have a distinguished volleyball pedigree, as is the case of Jackson State junior middle-blocker Marina Brito, who is the daughter of 1992 Olympic champion Jorge Edson.

Nebraska freshman setter Nicole Drewnick’s mother Cilene was a member of the Brazilian women’s Olympic team in 1992. UC Riverside libero Renata Bath is the daughter of Guilherme Tenius, who was a member of the men’s national team coaching staff in both the Olympic gold campaigns of 2004 and 2016 and currently serves as an assistant coach for the beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman.

Many college teams have multiple Brazilians on their rosters. That’s the case for St. Petersburg College (6), Seward County Community (5), UTRGV (5), Little Rock (3), Panola College (3), Eckerd (3), Chicago State (2), Georgia Tech (2), Cal State Bakersfield(2) and Prairie View A&M (2).

The South Americans are also very present on the sidelines, with several head coaches and assistant coaches, such as Bucknell’s Anna Alison, who is the daughter of four-time Olympian Antonio Carlos Moreno, and Georgia Tech’s assistant coach Claudio Pinheiro, who was part of the Brazilian women’s national team coaching staff that took gold at both the 2008 and the 2012 Olympics.

Here are the Brazilian players and coaches we found, but we’re pretty sure there are more. To add who we missed, add a comment at the end of this story:

Players

Julia Bergmann, Georgia Tech, Outside Hitter, Freshman

Mariana Brambilla, Georgia Tech, Outside Hitter, Sophomore

Nicole Drewnick, Nebraska, Setter, Freshman

Fernanda Vido, San José State, Outside Hitter, Redshirt-Senior

Gabriela Macedo, Evansville, Defensive Specialist/Libero, Redshirt-Senior

Yumi Garcia, Charlotte, Defensive Specialist/Libero, Senior

Juliana Vaz, Hofstra, Outside Hitter, Junior

Singryd Valadares, Alcorn State, Outside Hitter/Right Side, Redshirt-Senior

Beatriz Palmieri, Chicago State, Outside Hitter, Junior

Paola Fragalle, Chicago State, Setter, Freshman

Isabela Adamczyk, California State, Middle-Blocker/Right Side, Freshman

Rafa Bonifacio, CSU Bakersfield, Outside Hitter, Senior

Ana Paula Zandona, Eastern Washington, Setter, Junior

Marina Bianchi Brito, Jackson State, Middle Blocker, Junior

Giulia Alves, American International College, Middle Blocker, Sophomore

Ana Beatriz Franklin, Ohio State, Outside Hitter, Senior

Melissa Bento, Prairie View A&M, Right Side, Senior

Thaynara Godoi, Prairie View A&M, Middle Blocker, Junior

Ana Caroline Melo, Panola College, Outside Hitter/Right Side, Freshman

Mylena Testoni, Panola College, Outside Hitter/Right Side, Freshman

Maria Santos, Panola College, Right Side, Freshman

Fabiana Petkowicz, Seward County, Right Side, Freshman

Laura de Pra, Seward County, Setter, Sophomore

Djuly Schmorantz, Seward County, Outside Hitter, Sophomore

Livia de Pra, Seward County, Outside Hitter, Freshman

Thais Vieira, Seward County, Middle-Blocker, Sophomore

Esmadar Tavares, Radford, Outside Hitter, Junior

Julia Queiroz, Seattle, Middle Blocker, Sophomore

Diana Giordani, Little Rock, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Senior

Carol Barbosa, Little Rock, Middle Blocker, Senior

Nathalia Vigineski, Little Rock, Setter, Sophomore

Renata Bath, UC Riverside, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Sophomore

Julia Borges, UNC Asheville, Right Side, Senior

Rafaela Biegelmeyer, USF, Setter, Junior

Andressa Praise, St. Petersburg College, Middle-Blocker, Sophomore

Julia Parada, St. Petersburg College, Setter, Freshman

Daniela Prior, St. Petersburg College, Middle Blocker, Sophomore

Leticia Fernandes, St. Petersburg College, Setter, Freshman

Giovanna Costa, St. Petersburg College, Right Side, Freshman

Roberta Ribeiro, St. Petersburg College, Outside Hitter, Sophomore

Marina Cruz, UMES, Outside Hitter/Right Side, Junior

Barbara Silva, UTRGV, Right Side, Senior

Debora Nazario, UTRGV, Setter, Junior

Talita Oliveira, UTRGV, Middle Blocker, Senior

Pamela Moreira, UTRGV, Right Side, Redshirt-Sophomore

Paula Hoffman, Eckerd, Outside Hitter, Senior

Fernanda Reis, Eckerd, Setter, Senior

Luana Rezende, Eckerd, Libero, Junior

Veronica Farias, VCU, Middle blocker Junior

Helena Khouri, Weber State Libero, Senior

Coaches

Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech , Head Coach

Claudio Pinheiro, Georgia Tech, Assistant Coach

Emily Mansur, Hofstra, Head Coach

Giovana Melo , CSU Bakersfield, Director of Volleyball/Head Coach

Carlos Moreno, Arizona State, Associate Head Coach

Cesar Benatti, California State, Assistant Coach

Thiago Lopes, Little Rock, Assistant Coach

Frederico Santos, UNC Asheville, Head Coach

Anna Allison, Bucknell, Head Coach

Vini Baigan, UTRGV, Assistant Coach