The AVCA preseason top 25 coaches poll came out Tuesday. The first ranking of the leading NCAA women’s volleyball programs is hardly the be-all end-all, but it’s a good place to start for the purpose of looking at the start of the season.

And that happens a week from Friday with some pretty enticing matches. So, in order, a little of this and that:

No. 1 Texas (28-1, 15-1 Big 12) — The defending national champions are still the team to beat in the new-and-improved Big 12, but No. 1? Gone are VolleyballMag.com national player of the year Logan Eggleston and one-year super libero Zoe Fleck, a VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American who made the difference as Texas won its first NCAA crown since 2012. But don’t cry for the Longhorns, a team anchored by senior middle Asjia O’Neal, who made a big splash for the USA this summer. She has a legit shot at making our Olympic team for Paris in 2024. This is a squad that also includes Madisen Skinner, Molly Phillips and Bella Bergmark and Minnesota transfer Jenna Wenaas. Firepower won’t be the question — it never is for Texas — but the quality of play that coach Jerritt Elliott gets at setter and libero is.

No. 2 Wisconsin (28-4, 19-1 Big Ten) — Wisconsin won it all in 2021 and last year lost to Pitt in the regional final. Not only is almost everyone back, but the Badgers added two big-time transfers in Northwestern graduate-student outside Temi Thomas-Ailara, a VolleyballMag.com second-team All-American, and 6-foot-7 Minnesota sophomore middle Carter Booth. Among the returners are 6-9 Anna Smrek, MJ Hammill, Devyn Robinson, Izzy Ashburn, Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol. There is every reason to think Wisconsin — picked to win the Big Ten by the coaches — will be there when the final four teams gather in Tampa in late December.

No. 3 Stanford (27-5, 19-1 Pac-12) — Stanford, which lost in the NCAA regional final — at home — to San Diego is my team to beat. Pound for pound, the Cardinal’s starting lineup is the nation’s best, including the best right side in Kendal Kipp, the best setter in Kami Miner, and a libero as good as anyone’s in Elena Oglivie. Throw in Elia Rubin, Sami Francis, Caitie Baird and McKenna Vicini and you’re looking a team that will win the final season of the Pac-12. And you have to mention Stanford’s annually ridiculously tough pre-conference schedule as the Cardinal starts school later than most because it’s on the quarter system. Stanford goes to Northern Colorado and Colorado State, is home for Florida, goes to Texas and Rice, plays host to Ohio State, Minnesota and Nebraska, and then goes to Louisville. Look for a feature on the Cardinal in the next week.

No. 4 Louisville (31-3, 17-1 ACC) — After back-to-back final fours, including losing to Texas in last year’s NCAA title tilt, Louisville has to annually be in the national-championship discussion. Gone is super outside Claire Chaussee, but back are senior outside Anna DeBeer, grad-student right side Aiko Jones, senior middle Phekran Long and junior libero Elena Scott, and they’re joined by a big-time transfer in UCLA junior Charitie Luper, who, when healthy, is as good an outside as there is in the country.

tie, No. 5 Nebraska (26-6, 16-4) — Nebraska lost in the NCAA round of 16 to Oregon, ending a frustrating season for the Huskers. As they head into 2023, most observers agree that player-for-player Nebraska has the most talented roster in the nation. Newcomers will loom large as freshman setter Bergen Reilly should run the show, Florida transfer Merritt Beason not only made an impact last spring but was named the captain, and freshman outside Harper Murray was the VolleyballMag.com top player on our Fab 50 list. Throw in one of the nation’s best liberos in Lexi Rodriguez and pin hitters Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst and Nebraska should be right there with Wisconsin at the top of B1G.

tie, No. 5 Pittburgh (31-4, 17-1 ACC) — Pitt is coming off back-to-back national semifinals as coach Dan Fisher has established his program as one of the nation’s elite. Pitt’s remarkably diverse roster includes junior setter/right side Rachel Fairbanks, who has become a star. The roster includes senior outside Valeria Vazquez Gomez and three transfers in Virginia Tech libero Logan Mosley, Michigan State middle Emma Monks and Florida middle Bre Kelley.

No. 7 Minnesota (22-9, 15-5 Big Ten) — There’s a lot about this team that is intriguing, starting with new coach Keegan Cook, who left Washington. Junior outside Taylor Landfair, a VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American, can carry a team, setter Melani Shaffmaster is both big and outstanding, and sophomore outside Mckenna Wucherer is ready for a breakout season. Throw in Ohio State transfer Kylie Murr, as good as a libero as there is, and Cal senior transfer Lydia Grote (whose sister, Marin, played for Cook at Washington) and the Gophers should be in the mix.

No. 8 Penn State (26-8, 13-7) — Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley had a surprisingly good first year at the helm with a team cobbled together with overachieving transfers. The Nittany Lions lost in five to Wisconsin the NCAA round of 16. Transfers again will be key, including Michigan senior outside Jess Mruzik and Ohio State graduate-student Mac Podraza, the B1G setter of the year and a VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American. The return of Taylor Trammel at middle after getting injured halfway through 2022 is key. Middle Allie Holland and outside/right side Zoe Weatheringon need big senior seasons.

No. 9 Oregon (26-6, 17-3 Pac-12) — It’s hard to imagine Oregon without super do-everything outside Brooke Nuneviller, the VolleyballMag.com first-team All-America who seemed to touch the ball every play for the Ducks the past five years. The pain of her loss is eased, however, by the return of Mimi Colyer, who was nothing short of spectacular as a freshman outside. Oregon has all the pieces, including setter Hannah Pukis and middle Karson Bacon. Throw in Ohio State senior outside transfer Gabby Gonzales and Baylor middle Kara McGhee (a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American) and you can expect Oregon to be right there with Stanford throughout the Pac-12 farwell tour.

No. 10 Kentucky (22-8, 15-3 SEC) — Kentucky, which was swept by San Diego in the NCAA round of 16, has set the bar in the SEC. The core of libero Eleanor Beavin, setter Emma Grome, outside Reagan Rutherford and high-leaping, undersized amazing middle Azhani Tealer ensure the Wildcats are well-prepared for their top-of-the-SEC battle with Florida.

No. 11 Florida (25-6, 15-3 SEC) — The Gators, who lost to Pitt in the NCAA round of 16, are led by setter Alexis Stucky, the 2022 SEC freshman of the year. Elli McKissock has established herself as a top libero, but the loss of Merritt Beason to Nebraska hurts. Missouri grad-student outside transfer Anna Dixon, who also played one season at Kansas State, is a good get as she joins her third program.

No. 12 Marquette (29-4, 17-1 Big East) — Marquette is just flat out good every year and its annual Big East battles with Creighton are as fun as it gets. The Golden Eagles are led by VolleyballMag.com fourth-team All-American junior setter Yadhira Anchante, junior outside Jenna Reitsma and senior middle Carsen Murray.

No. 13 San Diego (31-2, 18-0 West Coast Conference) — San Diego capitalized on the perfect storm in 2022, riding the wave all the way to the national semifinals where it lost in four to Texas. The Toreros and VolleyballMag.com national coach of the year Jennifer Petrie got a big boost from transfers who had their best seasons, including setter Gabby Blossom and outside Breana Edwards. But they’re gone, and so is leading attacker Katie Lukes. Transfers will be key again, including Nebraska setter Anni Evans, Georgia outside Amber Stivrins (who started at Louisville and will play for her third school) and Indiana middle Leyla Blackwell, who is from nearby La Jolla.

No. 14 Ohio State (22-10, 15-5 Big Ten) — In a stunning move, coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg let the veteran core of her team move on, including All-American setter Mac Podraza, All-American libero Kylie Murr, and outsides Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore. Oldenburg and Podraza talked about it with VolleyballMag.com in one of most-viewed stories/videos of 2022.

But Ohio State has senior Emily Londot (a right side who might move to outside) and senior middle Rylee Rader, two players who ensure the Buckeyes will be just fine. The Buckeyes are young, with five freshmen and four sophomores.

No. 15 Baylor (25-7, 12-4 Big 12) Somehow, some way coach Ryan McGuyre reloads every year. Last season Baylor lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney at Louisville. Sophomore setter Averi Carlson and sophomore right side Allie Zczech lead the Bears, a team with no seniors and six freshmen.

No. 16 Purdue (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) — Eva Hudson had a tremendous start to her freshman year, but as 2022 wound down, so did she. The do-everything outside hitter was a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American hitter who should be a national-player-of-the-year candidate. Grad-student Maddie Schermerhorn is a top-notch libero and Raven Colvin is strong at middle. The Boilermakers will be young, with six freshmen — including outside Chloe Chicoine — two redshirt-freshmen and three sophomores. But coach Dave Shondell always has Purdue ready.

No. 17 BYU (22-7, 14-3 West Coast Conference) — BYU annually battled with San Diego and Pepperdine the West Coast Conference. But the WCC is in the rear-view mirror as the Cougars move to the Big 12, where they open with matches against Houston, Baylor and back-to-back at Texas. Senior Whitney Bower is the best-kept secret in college volleyball and senior outside Erin Livingston is outstanding.

No. 18 Creighton (27-5, 17-1 Big East) — The Bluejays are led by outside Norah Sis, a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American and national-player-of-the-year candidate, and setter Kendra Wait, a VBM All-American honorable mention. They lost in the second round to upstart Auburn with Wait injured, missing the first match of her career after 66 straight starts. Creighton got a boost with the transfer from Rice by pin hitter Ellie Bichelmeyer.

No. 19 Houston (30-4, 19-1 American Athletic) — Houston is another team joining the Big 12 and the Cougars have the roster to keep up with Baylor and BYU. That includes super senior libero Kate Georgiades, Texas Tech outside hitter transfer Kenna Sauer and outside Abbie Jackson, one of the better under-the-radar players in the country. Don’t sleep on coach Dave Rehr and Houston.

No. 20 Georgia Tech (21-8, 13-5 ACC) — The Yellowjackets will have a different look without Brazilian national-teamer and probable Olympian Julia Bergmann, the outside who carried a remarkable load for. GT the past four years. After a season in which they lost to Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Jackets will rely on Argentinian outside Bianca Bertolino and setter Bella D’Amico. The roster includes three transfers and four freshman.

No. 21 Washington State (23-10, 14-6 Pac-12) — Coach Jen Greeny always has the Cougars ready and this should be one of her best teams in years. The leader is VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American Magda Jehlarova, the fifth-year Czech middle who will leave Pullman as one of the greatest players in program history. She and Arizona State transfer Iman Isanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) are playing for their countries this week in the European Volleyball Championships. German Pia Timmer, a fifth-year outside and VBM honorable-mention All-American, can carry a team. WSU lost to San Diego in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 22 USC (22-11, 13-7 Pac-12) — USC, which lost in the second round to Ohio State, should have its best team under coach Brad Keller as he enters his fourth season. The leader is VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American Skylar Fields, the senior outside who led USC in kills last season after transferring from Texas. She had 598 kills, an incredible 265 more than her next closest teammate. Junior setter Mia Tuaniga is coming off an all-Pac-12 season.

No. 23 Rice (27-4, 13-1 Conference USA) — Rice, which lost to Baylor in five in the second round of the NCAA tourney, has some serious rebuilding to do with the graduation of setter Carly Graham and middle Anota Adekunle. Graham was a VBM fourth-teamer and Adekulne got honorable mention. Outside Ellie Bichelmeyer transferred to Creighton. What’s more, the Owls are moving to the American Athletic Conference, which puts an end to the great C-USA rivalry it has had with Western Kentucky. Senior outside Sahara Maruska is back and USC transfer Emila Weske, a German right side, will fit in nicely.

No. 24 Western Kentucky (29-4, 14-0 Conference USA) — WKU lost to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Gone from that team is VolleyballMag.com second-team All-American middle Lauren Matthews, who hit .422 for her career. Coach Travis Hudson’s team will be led by fifth-year outside Paige Briggs and senior middle Shannon Keck. And, like in any year, no one wants to play WKU in December.

No. 25 Arkansas (21-9, 11-7 SEC) — Arkansas was picked to finish fifth in the SEC, but jumped ahead of Tennessee and Georgia in the national poll. Coach Jason Watson’s team is led by the diminuitive outside hitters Jill Gillen (5-foot-7) and Taylor Head (5-10). Arkansas will be tested early when Wisconsin visits for back-to-back matches August 30-31.

ALSO — The following teams got votes: Kansas, Tennessee, Washington, Auburn, UCF, Hawai‘i, Miami (FL), Georgia, LSU, TCU, Illinois, Utah, Iowa State, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, Florida State, James Madison.

Quick thoughts about that group: Tennessee grad-student right side Morgahn Fingall is worth the price of admission; Auburn, who has everyone back and made great additions to a team that made it the second NCAA round, is under-valued; UCF has a new head coach in Jenny Maurer and has to go it without the incredible McKenna Melville; Hawai’i fifth-year middle Amber Igiede, the Big West player of the year, is a national player-of-the-year candidate; keep an eye on LSU graduate-student middle Anita Anwusi, who is ready for a breakout season; TCU is undervalued; their opponents know that Illinois and Florida State are always in the hunt come November; and it’s good to see James Madison, picked to win the Sun Belt East, and coach Lauren Steinbrecher get some love.