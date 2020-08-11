Indiana junior outside hitter Breana Edwards led the Hoosiers in kills in her first two years.

But when we asked her about goals for this year, she said simply, “Right now the goal is to have a season,” Edwards said.

The product of Oregon has enjoyed her time in the Midwest and talks about being from a volleyball family, her career, playing with the USA Collegiate National Team, IU’s resurgence, and sharing her Bloomington favorites (my home town).

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman to scoop up 90 digs as she played in 22 of the Wildcats’ 32 matches in 2019. This is part of her continuing series of interviews of Big Ten volleyball players.

Follow her at @emilyehman on Instagram