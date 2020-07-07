B1G talk: Former Northwestern DS Emily Ehman interviews Iowa setter Brie Orr

By Emily Ehman for VolleyballMag.com
Former Northwestern defensive specialist Emily Ehman has an eye on being a professional sports broadcaster. She’s using her familiarity with the Big Ten to interview many of its volleyball players.
This is the first of a series of interviews she’s doing for VBM and it starts with Iowa setter Brie Orr. Their conversation includes some serious talk about Black Lives Matter and Orr’s involvement, her time in Iowa, and plenty of levity.
Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman to scoop up 90 digs as she played in 22 of the Wildcats’ 32 matches in 2019.
Ehman grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, where watching Indiana University athletics sparked her love for sports. She tried gymnastics, basketball, cross country and track and field, but volleyball ultimately stole her heart at the age of 9. She was named Bloomington Herald-Times “Volleyball Player of the Year” in 2015 and finished high school playing club for Circle City Volleyball Club in Indianapolis. Her uncle, ESPN basketball commentator and personality Dan Dakich, ignited her passion for sports journalism which led her to the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.