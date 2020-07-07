B1G talk: Former Northwestern DS Emily Ehman interviews Iowa setter Brie Orr

By Emily Ehman for VolleyballMag.com



Former Northwestern defensive specialist Emily Ehman has an eye on being a professional sports broadcaster. She’s using her familiarity with the Big Ten to interview many of its volleyball players.

This is the first of a series of interviews she’s doing for VBM and it starts with Iowa setter Brie Orr. Their conversation includes some serious talk about Black Lives Matter and Orr’s involvement, her time in Iowa, and plenty of levity.

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman to scoop up 90 digs as she played in 22 of the Wildcats’ 32 matches in 2019.