Most of the photos in this gallery are from Sunday, when Florida State beat UCLA and then USC beat FSU for the national NCAA beach volleyball title, but there are some others, too, including some of LSU, Georgia State and TCU.

VolleyballMag.com photographers Tim Britt and Stephen Burns were on the sand in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for every match, from Wednesday’s 16-team, eight-match opening round, through rain-delayed Friday, and all the action on Saturday and Sunday.

(Click here to view their gallery from Wednesday)

These are their best shots. Click on any image to view full size:

