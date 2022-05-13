Most of the photos in this gallery are from Sunday, when Florida State beat UCLA and then USC beat FSU for the national NCAA beach volleyball title, but there are some others, too, including some of LSU, Georgia State and TCU.
VolleyballMag.com photographers Tim Britt and Stephen Burns were on the sand in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for every match, from Wednesday’s 16-team, eight-match opening round, through rain-delayed Friday, and all the action on Saturday and Sunday.
(Click here to view their gallery from Wednesday)
These are their best shots. Click on any image to view full size:
FSU’s Brooke Bauer tries to block UCLA’s Lexy Denaburg/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Sammy Slater, left, and Megan Kraft/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Florida State’s Jordan Polo pokes it over USC’s Nicole Nourse/Stephen Burns photo
USC’s Hailey Harward/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
UCLA’s Abby Van Winkle pokes it over FSU’s Maddie Anderson/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Florida State’s Alaina Chacon digs as Jordan Polo look on/Stephen Burns photo
UCLA’s Rileigh Powers/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
TCU’s Rochelle Scott watches Megan Muret stretch out/Stephen Burns photo
LSU’s Parker Bracken digs/Stephen Burns photo
LSU’s Ellie Shank gets the ball past UCLA’s Marlie Monserez/Stephen Burns photo
Celebrating in the Gulf Stephen/Burns photo
FSU’s Morgan Chacon gets the ball past UCLA’s Marlie Monserez/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Sammy Slater (4) leads the USC celebration/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
A happy USC coach Dain Blanton/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
The USC dogpile/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Florida State coach Brooke Niles/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
TCU’s Tania Moreno/Stephen Burns photo
UCLA’s Jaden Whitmarsh/Stephen Burns photo
Champions/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
FSU’s Alaina Chacon hits against USC’s Megan Kraft/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
Morgan Chacon digs for Florida State/Stephen Burns photo
USC’s Julia Scoles goes up against the UCLA block of Jessie Smith /Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
USC’s Tina Graudina is all over this shot by UCLA’s Abby Van Winkle/Stephen Burns photo
LSU’s Parker Bracken/Stephen Burns photo
The charge before the dogpile/Tim Britt, techandphoto.com
FAU’s Mica Alliason stretches out/Stephen Burns photo
Georgia State’s Yasmin Kuck watches Kayla Whetstone dig/Stephen Burns photo
PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!
Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/
Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag