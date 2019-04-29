Bustamante and Graudina leading USC’s charge back to top of NCAA volleyball

After back-to-back victories this past weekend over UCLA, USC has vaulted back to the top of NCAA beach volleyball.
And leading the way was the No. 1 pair of Abril Bustamante and Tina Graudina, who have gone 30-2 this season and have the Trojans thinking they can win their third NCAA championship in four years.
They’re an unlikely combination, Bustamante the 6-foot senior from Redondo Beach, and Graudina, the 6-foot sophomore from Jurmala, Latvia. But no one should be surprised at their success: After all, they were the 2018 VolleyballMag.com national pair of the year and their combined record since 2018 is 56-4.
