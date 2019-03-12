Olmstead hopes to keep BYU moving up: “We’re always building every year”

When BYU started spring practice last month, it was doing so with an eye on a new look in 2019.

The Cougars, who lost to Stanford in the NCAA Division I Championship semifinals, lost five seniors, not the least of which were star outside hitter Roni Perry Jones and setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich.

But unflappable coach Heather Olmstead said her team — which finished 31-2 in 2018 — was excited to get back on the court.