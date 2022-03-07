Cactus Classic beach volleyball: Photo gallery of Arizona, ASU, Hawai’i, Colorado Mesa, Boise State, Santa Clara

VolleyballMag.com photographer Stephen Burns was in Tucson, Arizona, this past weekend to shoot the Cactus Classic college beach volleyball tournament at the University of Arizona. Ultimately, Hawai’i went 4-0, beating the host team, as the Wildcats finished 3-1. Arizona State finished 3-1. Santa Clara and Colorado Mesa went 1-3 with Colorado Mesa winning their matchup, and Boise State finished 0-4.

These are Stephen’s favorite shots from the tournament. Click on the individual photo to view full size.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag