New coach, new culture, newfound optimism at Cal

There is a common phrase floating around the best-practices business world these days that says culture eats strategy for breakfast.

Accordingly, the Cal women’s team has been eating huge helpings of culture for breakfast.

New head coach Jennifer Dorr has hit the ground running since officially taking over the program this past May.

Her task is to restore the Bears to prominence …

“We’re revamping the culture here,” said Dorr, who starred at Hawai’i and has been part of the Bears program in a variety of capacities since 2009.

Read all about why Cal is excited about this season by becoming a Premium member: