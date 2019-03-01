Camp Directory

Northwestern Volleyball Camps

Northwestern Volleyball Camps is excited to offer a wide variety of camps and clinics to participants that range in age and experience. The Northwestern Volleyball Camps are designed to teach and develop volleyball athletes with specific techniques, skills and strategies. All camps will take place in our NEW Welsh Ryan Arena as well as our new lakefront facility, Walter Athletics Center. Camps will be led by Head Coach Shane Davis and current NU players as well as collegiate, club and elite level coaches. Northwestern Volleyball camps are open to any and all participants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. Sign up today! Email for questions: volleyball@northwestern.edu

Camp Brochure

Where to sign up for camps: northwesternvbcamps.com

Illinois Volleyball Summer Camps

The Illinois Volleyball Summer Camps is a great way to learn from the coaching staff and players of the University of Illinois volleyball program. Coming off an appearance in the national semifinals in just his second season, Illinois volleyball head coach Chris Tamas invites you to take part in camps ranging from specific skill clinics, to all-skills camps, and even a camp geared toward team development with your high school or club program. After overwhelming success last summer, we’ve opened more day clinics in May, June and July. Our All-Skills Camp and Team Camps are in July, and overnight stays on campus are available for the complete camp experience. Email assistant coach Alfred Reft at areft@illinois.edu with questions.

Illinois Volleyball Summer Camps. go.illinois.edu/vbcamp