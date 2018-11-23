Fresno State’s Coll ready for NCAA selection-committee bracket-filling process

Fresno State senior women’s administrator Carrie Coll knew what she was getting into. She was the chair of the NCAA soccer committee 2006 during the time she spent 14 years at the Mountain West Conference and has also served on the Division I women’s golf committee.

So this weekend, as she leads the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball committee as it heads into selection Sunday, Coll has full understanding of the task at hand:

Collaborate with her nine co-committee members and pick the best 64 teams for the NCAA Tournament, outside influences be damned.

“It’s a group effort,” said Coll, who has been on the committee the past three years and replaced Lisa Peterson of Oregon as the chair. Coll is the senior associate athletics director for sports services at Fresno.

The 10 members gather Friday in Indianapolis, where the NCAA is headquartered. The process culminates with the bracket unveiling during a one-hour show (back up to an hour after being cut to 30 minutes last year) on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

“We’ve been going through the practice of using all of our selection-criteria tools, from comparison to common opponents to head-to-head results, to win percentage to significant wins to bad losses, all those pieces that we’ve been monitoring for the past three months or so,” Coll said.

“The tool kit is there, but it’s going to be tough, as it is every year. The comparisons are difficult and it comes down to the tiniest things.”

And there are so many factors, but what conference a potential team is in is not, Coll said.

“The conference membership is irrelevant when you are doing comparisons. What we are cognizant of is what part of your schedule you can control and what part you can’t,” Coll said.

“We know that there are conferences that do not help RPI numbers. That is part of the process. That’s why we drill down into the pieces that make up that final RPI number. We look each team’s sheets, who they went out to schedule, who they had to play because of conference, and how that impacts that.”

Coll, a figure skater in her youth, graduated from Colorado and was first was involved in college volleyball when she was the athletic trainer at Kentucky while getting her master’s degree in sports management.

The NCAA RPI is a huge component of the selection process, which includes, of course, seeding, who gets in and who doesn’t, and how teams are placed in the bracket. Coll said the committee is not oblivious to other ranking systems — many of which the college-volleyball world considers more accurate — but they don’t factor in.

“Rich Kern, Pablo, all those pieces, even the AVCA poll. They might be things that each individual might look at but there’s an objective part of this process and there’s a subjective part of this process and the human element. Each of us comes with our own biases and opinions after watching a team and all those pieces get put together.”

No matter what, it won’t be easy and there will always be critics.

“Once we’re in the room we deal with the data we have there,” Coll said. “Once we’ve done the rankings and seeding and have all 64 teams in there, we will look at other rankings to see how far off are these and why. What makes that be different, because it makes you wonder. Is there a reason there is such a huge discrepancy in their RPI number versus another ranking.”