Sparked by senior twin transfers, Cal Baptist begins final NCAA D-II title run

By Andrew Shortall for VolleyballMag.com

Cal Baptist’s last season in NCAA Division II women’s volleyball been something special.

“I don’t think you ever realistically think about going 28-0,” CBU coach Branden Higa said. “That’s only in your wildest dreams as a coach, because it’s such a hard thing to do.”

Added setter Sydney Krali, “Never did we expect to have a perfect season.

“That’s something everybody dreams of.”

Of course, most teams don’t dream of getting twin sisters to transfer in as seniors, as Madison and McKenna Witt did after finishing their tremendous beach careers at Arizona.

And all they did was combine for 6.7 kills and 5.91 digs per set and 41 aces.

Now CBU, located in Riverside, Calif., is the host for the NCAA West Regional — the first three rounds of the D-II postseason — starting Thursday.

The top-ranked Lancers won the Pacific West Conference championship with the first 20-0 record in conference history and the Witts were no small reason why.

The Witts, who are from Glendale, Arizona, were two-time Pac-12 All-Conference first-teamers and All-Americans on the beach and had several schools express interest in bringing them in for their graduate seasons.

In the recruiting process, they decided the personality of the team was more important than what team would win the most matches. It just so happened the Witts found both in the same place.

Madison said they both felt God’s calling to CBU and developed an immediate bond with Higa and CBU assistant coach Branden Higa.

“We just knew we were supposed to be here,” Madison Witt said. “We came here to build relationships and train in a healthy environment and that’s exactly what we’ve gotten and more

In his seven years at the helm, Higa has intentionally tried to set his program apart and focus on relationships and the players’ well-being as much as the team’s success on the court.

“For me, this season is validation you can do things a certain way and have success. We really try to treat our players the right away, trust in their character and their work ethic,” Higa said.

There certainly were reasons to think CBU would be successful this season.

In 2016, the Lancers went 20-9, took second in the conference and advanced to the NCAA postseason for the first time. They also returned two key players from that season in current senior outside hitter Lauren Hackett and setter Sydney Kralj, who were both All-Americans in 2016.

Still, CBU would have to weather graduating six seniors and was welcoming seven newcomers. The roster was almost evenly divided between eight newcomers and nine returners –- a challenge for any team no matter how talented.

“That was probably the biggest worry coming in, what are the personalities like, how are they going to mesh,” Higa said.

“I think our team and our program over the generations have always really valued how we treat each other as teammates. It’s work and it takes people to be unselfish, but we have to have returners who are OK serving each other and helping each other. For the incoming players, they just came in and worked hard and they were the type of people we wanted in our program anyways.”

Kralj, the two-time PacWest setter of the year said the process began with most of the team training together last summer.

“We were able to bond on and off the court,” Kralj said. “The continuous effort and hard work we pour into each other has shown and it makes sense why we have a perfect regular season.”

Madison Witt said it was clear right away there was something there and the bond in practices translated to the game just fine.

“We decided we were going to play together and just do this and it has just been steady ever since,” she said said.” We have a few key team words and steady is one of them, it’s just our team identity.”

Added McKenna Witt, “We’ve jelled well with the girls, they made us feel welcome and at home since the beginning. It really wasn’t hard to form relationships with everyone.”

Obviously, the Witts had grown in their four years on the beach in Arizona. Their court vision and shot repertoire had improved, while they also have a knack for making crafty, unconventional plays rarely seen in the indoor game. The biggest thing they learn from the beach was mentality, though.

“On the beach, you only have each other, you don’t have five other teammates to rely on, so we definitely had to become mentally tougher and steadier,” McKenna said. “We couldn’t show teams when we were struggling, you had to keep that to yourselves and move on from your mistakes very quickly.

“Over the past four years on the beach, I think we became a lot more mentally tough, we move on from errors and even from great plays really quickly. That creates a steady, level-headed game we love to play.”

That consistent play has rubbed off on CBU and been a characteristic of a team that’s been able to withstand just about any run or challenge thrown at it.

“Their maturity on the court is what has driven this team to be like one unit,” Kralj said. “They are so good at shaking off errors and making sure we shake them off. They have leadership on the court, their presence is huge.”

Higa wanted to his team to be defined by defense, which has been its greatest strength. The Lancers ended the regular season as a top-ranked team in several categories in Division II. Their .098 opposing hitting percentage ranks second in D-II, while their blocks per set (2.76) and .289 hitting percentages are fourth, 14.47 kills per set are ninth and 13.52 assists per set are 11th.

It has let them to a perfect regular season and six wins over top-25 ranked teams, including two top-10 teams.

“There was an emphasis on defense coming in. We knew we had the arms, we had the offense, the key was going to be can we stop other teams and get more attempts. The more attempts we get the more chances our hitters have to do what they do,” Higa said.

“Absolutely, from the get go we knew we had to get better defensively if we were going to stand a chance. The girls have bought into that, that’s really what it takes is when you can get a bunch of girls who are good offensively to really enjoy the defensive part of it and have that be part of our identity, that’s where you want to be.”

Hackett leads the offense with 3.87 kills per set while hitting .272, while Madison Witt averages 3.45 kills hitting .344 and McKenna Witt averaged 3.25 kills. All three average at least 2.25 digs a set and have more than 50 blocks each.

CBU also has two dangerous middle blockers in sophomore transfer Yagoda Jedrzejczak (1.32 kills per set) and freshman Sydney Marks (1.89 kills).

“It just makes it a lot to deal with. It is really tough to game plan against because there’s always someone you can’t account for,” Higa said. “As a coach, there’s a lot less thought that we have to put into it in terms of how are we going to attack people. We just know if we can dig balls and put balls on target we are going to get great swings.”

As much as it looks like CBU stacked the deck for 2017 and one last run at a Division II title, Higa will say it simply came about in keeping the program steady from one year to the next. And next year CBU will be in the Western Athletic Conference.

“It’s just trying to be good every year. It wasn’t something where we felt we had to stack it for this year, it’s just kind of how the recruiting worked out,” Higa said. “We didn’t know when we were recruiting Hackett and Sydney and the twins when we were going to make the D-I move. It just kind of happened and it came together.”