B1G talk: Minnesota’s CC McGraw on playing in Japan, the Gophers’ 2019 big run, and more

Note: This interview was conducted before the Big Ten announcement that if it plays volleyball this season it will be conference matches only.
By Emily Ehman for VolleyballMag.com
In a conversation between liberos, the Minnesota junior shares her thoughts about a number of subjects, including playing at the highest level in the USA gym, being one of seven children, and last year’s run to the NCAA final four.
McGraw is a 5-foot-9 junior from Prior Lake, Minnesota, majoring in psychology. She was a 2019 VolleyballMag.com honorable mention All-American.