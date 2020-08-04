B1G talk: Minnesota’s CC McGraw on playing in Japan, the Gophers’ 2019 big run, and more

Note: This interview was conducted before the Big Ten announcement that if it plays volleyball this season it will be conference matches only.

By Emily Ehman for VolleyballMag.com

In a conversation between liberos, the Minnesota junior shares her thoughts about a number of subjects, including playing at the highest level in the USA gym, being one of seven children, and last year’s run to the NCAA final four.

McGraw is a 5-foot-9 junior from Prior Lake, Minnesota, majoring in psychology. She was a 2019 VolleyballMag.com honorable mention All-American.

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman to scoop up 90 digs as she played in 22 of the Wildcats’ 32 matches in 2019. This is part of her continuing series of interviews of Big Ten volleyball players.

