Sun Belt’s Chanticleers, senior leader Hardeman ready for NCAA challenge

They say change can be a good thing.

Coastal Carolina University can attest to that. The Chanticleers (one of the more unique nicknames and well-done logos in college sports) from Conway, S.C., have what amounts to a total of five new starters — the sixth is a familiar name in two conferences — in the lineup this season.

The lineup turnover produced some early growing pains, but in the end has yielded positive results.

The Chanticleers (20-7), under the watch of sixth-year head coach Jozsef Forman, are champions of the Sun Belt Conference and with that earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. Coastal is in Omaha, Nebraska, where it faces ninth-seeded Creighton (25-6) in a first-round matchup Friday.

The winner plays Saturday against the winner of Missouri State (28-5) and Michigan State (21-8).

Coastal is in the NCAA tournament for the fourth year in a row, twice as winners of the Big South and now, for the second straight year, for winning the Sun Belt.

“Playing together at the beginning was difficult,” said senior outside hitter Leah Hardeman, the 2014 and 2015 Big South player of the year and the 2016 and 2017 Sun Belt player of the year for a second year.

“But we worked on chemistry and on our energy in practice and that helped us play well and win matches.”

Coastal started the season 5-6, which included losses to second-seeded Florida, twice to Iowa of the Big Ten and to American, in the tournament after winning the Patriot League. But the Chants then won 15 of their last 16 matches including 14 in a row heading into Omaha.

“After the preseason we were still trying to find ourselves and were getting the new girls used to playing college volleyball,” said Hardeman, a strong leaper at just 5-foot-10. “In the preseason we played a lot of big teams. We realized our conference has great hitters, but it’s more of a serve and pass game. If we serve and pass well we will win any match.”

Hardeman, a product of Clarkston, Georgia, said the team still was riding a roller-coaster of sorts until the waning weeks of the regular season.

“We were getting nervous because we didn’t know who we were,” she said. “We were up and down all season. But the last few weeks of conference we finally found out who we were as a team. We found we are a resilient team regardless of the score.”

Hardeman, who would like to be a physician’s assistant or physical therapist and also wants to play overseas after college, led the team in both kills (471) and kills per set (4.62) and was the overwhelming choice of junior setter Sara Boothe with 1,115 swings (next highest on the team is 683). She also hit a strong .301 from the left side on those 1,115 swings.

Hardeman, Boothe and Croatian junior middle Dora Lulic are the three returning starters from a year ago.

They are joined by senior middle Larissa Dos Santos (.358 hitting, team leader in blocks with 75), freshman outside Kyla Manning (222 kills) and freshman middles Aristea Tontai, who hails from Greece, and senior Leah Levert, along with junior libero and UNC-Wilmington transfer Sydney Alvis (408 digs, 4.16 per set). Levert started the team’s first 11 matches before being felled by injury and was replaced by Tontai.

Alvis earned all-Sun Belt second-team honors this season, while Forman was named the loop’s coach of the year, his second conference coach of the year honor since he took over at Coastal.

“Chemistry is a really big deal,” Hardeman said. “Our team last year was different with a lot of seniors and leadership. This year it took a bigger leadership role from the few that returned. At first we struggled with chemistry and getting the new girls used to playing college volleyball. It means a lot to us to go from losing a lot of matches in the preseason to winning the Sun Belt championship.”

Hardeman said taking her own leadership skills up a notch was a work in progress.

“For myself, this basically was a new team,” she said. “I had to step it up a lot verbally, not necessarily physically. I had to figure out how to talk to new players and younger players and get them motivated to play with us. We won three championships before and had a great past.

“It was tough getting people to play like older players. With myself, I had to keep motivated because it is such a new team. I had to make sure I stayed focused and was a good leader both physically and emotionally with my communication.”

Hardeman added that the last four years have been ultra-rewarding. During that time, she’s been part of four Chanticleers teams that have won 98 matches, four conference titles and made four NCAA tournament appearances. Coastal won its first-ever NCAA tournament match last year against James Madison.

“It’s been a blessing that I’ve been here four years,” she said. “Not many people stay for four years. Jozsef is a hard coach, but he’s a very good coach. He doesn’t allow you to be mediocre. He pushed me every year in the summer and in the preseason to try and fix the little tweaks whether that was hitting, serving or passing.

“He pushed me to be better every time I was out on the court and I want to thank him for pushing me like that the last four years. We were able to get four rings together. I hope he continues to push future players so they can win more matches and win championships after I level.”

Hardeman said the team can’t be concerned about who it is playing in the tournament. After all, a Chanticleer is a proud and fierce rooster.

“It’s the same every year,” she said. “We have to prepare for whoever we play against and fight together. We’ve shown before how resilient we are as a team. Regardless of who we play, we are going to play our best and whatever happens, happens. We’re not really concerned about who it is. We always play someone tough in the beginning. We are not the team we were in the preseason.

“We’d love to get to the Sweet 16. Whoever we play we are going to fight hard.”