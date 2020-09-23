Pittsburgh’s Chinaza Ndee on opening ACC play, BLM, and more

After three consecutive ACC titles, senior captain Chinaza Ndee and her Pittsburgh teammates open NCAA volleyball play at Syracuse Friday.
She talks about coming in at No. 1 on the ACC preseason rankings, being in the toughest of the three ACC fall pods, and her experience with Black Lives Matter, having the support of teammates like 2019 ACC Player of the Year Kayla Lund.
Emily Ehman was a libero for Northwestern. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman significant playing time in 2019. Follow her at @emilyehman on Instagram