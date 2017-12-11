USA’s Kelsey Robinson’s favorites for Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers

USA Volleyball national-team member Kelsey Robinson is playing professionally this season in Istanbul, Turkey. She has written previously for VolleyballMag.com and has her own blog, Nom and Play, about food and travel. Here are some of her Christmas-gift ideas for tech, travel, style, and, of course, food:

The season of giving is upon us.

If you’re scrambling for gifts or coming up short on what to get your volleyball family and friends, not to fear! I’ve come up with a list of gifts for everyone on your list –- from the athletically inclined to the health nut.

Under Armour — UA Highlight Ace:

As an avid Under Armour wearer, I am thrilled they have created a volleyball-specific shoe.

They waited until the product was just perfect before launching and they definitely got it right. The “Highlight Ace” goes high up on your ankles, which gives you the extra support you need – and it doesn’t hurt that the shoe is super cute too! Click here for the link.

J Lew Bags from NYC:

The bags are designed and handcrafted in New York using the world’s finest materials. As they say, they’re “handmade with love,” created at a small leather factory in Brooklyn. The level of craftsmanship is exquisite, and the metallic color wave is perfect for the season.

The Rolltop Duffel stands out as a great holiday gift. It is their sportiest shape and is designed to take you from workout to work to weekend in style.

Personally, I sweat a lot so the heavyweight zip top duffel is my fave! It’s built to fit a lot of clothes (or sweaty practice shirts) and has pockets for all the other essentials. See the products here.

TRX bands:

A great buy for any athlete in any sport. You can use them at home, which makes it easy to get in a quick workout (necessary during the holiday season!) or to warm up muscles before practice: See them here.

Normatec by Hyperice:

if you’re an athlete who plays professionally or even just wants an at-home recovery kit, Normatec is my go to for getting my legs back to 100 percent for practice the next day. There’s been days where I could barely walk to my car from the gym. After hopping in their systems for 30 minutes, I feel like a whole new person!



Whether I’m icing my knee/shoulder or rolling out before practice with the Vyper, their products are a staple in my everyday routine. What’s even better, they just came out with a new product, the Venom, that I recently took to my pro team with me. I use it to heat my muscles while sending vibrations throughout so I’m perfectly ready to compete the minute I step onto the court.

See the products here.

Ringly:

I love dressing up and getting out of my sweats from time-to-time. Their product allows you to track all your fitness goals so you can know how many steps to burn off all those cookies AND keep those stress levels low during the holidays. As they say at Ringly, “Jewelry, Meet Technology.”

Quick Ringly facts:

• Stainless steel core with 14k gold plating or a polished stainless-steel finish

• Accurately record steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned

• Create goals, view progress and receive alerts when you reach them

• Never miss a message again: Receive customized phone alerts with 4 subtle vibration patterns and 5 light colors

• Mindfulness: in-app guided audio meditation and breathing exercises

• Connects with your phone via Bluetooth

Link: https://ringly.com



JBL Athletic Headphones:

These headphones don’t fall out! Which makes them perfect for working out (or for sleeping on a plane). With a proprietary design created for athletes, you will enjoy the most comfortable and secure fit. Just twist and lock — it’s that easy.

Link: https://www.jbl.com/UAJBLIEBTBLK.html

Nutritional Stocking Stuffers:

I love to grab a healthy snack whenever I am heading out the door. I personally value the foods and nutrients that I put in my body. It’s important to remember what works for some may not work for others. But of course, I love when great nutrition meets great flavor! As always, listen to your body and consult with your nutritionist on any suggestions by myself or others.



• Perfect Bar: https://perfectbar.com/

There are many bars on the market but Perfect Bar lives up to its name. I love that these bars are stored in your fridge for optimal taste and are easy to grab and go when rushing off to practice or a workout. It doesn’t hurt they taste like cookie dough with no REGRETS ;). Win-win am I right?!

• Wildway Granola: https://www.wildwayoflife.com/

You guys: If there was one product I am absolutely obsessed with. I can’t tell you how hard it is to bring all my goodies overseas with me. Wildway has created smoothie kits that have all your nutrients packed into one (protein, adaptogens, restoring elements, and healing like chamomile). Everything is all packed into packet. I usually end up taking eight tubs of it with me when I go back to my pro team. Also, their granolas are hands down the best paleo granola I’ve had. My favorite is coconut cashew, but they have fun holiday flavors too! I pair it with homemade coconut yogurt and cute socks, cozy blankets, and a holiday movie and I’m one happy girl.

• Golde: https://www.golde.co

Ok this stuff is my jam. If you love health/food/all things healing and good, Golde has a nourishing blend of turmeric, ginger, and other wellness-boosting botanicals to help you unwind from the inside out. A must try for when you are ready to call it a day. I like it with a little almond milk and cinnamon on top. Or in the mornings I add some espresso and am ready to start the day! Check out their Matcha and CoCo flavors, as well.

• Care/of Vitamins: https://takecareof.com

This might sound out there, but let’s be honest, vitamins don’t come cheap. I love the customization of this vitamin pack. All you do is hop on to the Care/of website and take the quick survey asking you about your lifestyle, goals and values, and then it will recommend a daily vitamin regimen and you can customize your pack!

Eating Evolved: https://eatingevolved.com/

I think I eat maybe one pack of these a day when I’m in the States. They’re my all-time go to snack/dessert and even breakfast with a little pb on top when my sweet tooth is out-of-control. In fact, I hide these in my pantry so that I can have them all. Perfect little treat for any stocking…or picking someone up at the airport on Christmas day if you’re flying home like I’ll be! *cough cough



Om Mushrooms: ommushrooms.com

Healing adaptogenics are all the rage this year. Om mushrooms make blends for your recovery, healing and immune system and help prep you for performance and an energy mix that I swear by. They’ve given me that little extra advantage in helping my body be at its best. Perfect additions to smoothie bowls, throw it in latte/warm drink, or even put it in some homemade dark chocolate bites.