We had a great time visiting with The Citadel coach Dave Zelenock, whose Bulldogs are off to a program-best 16-0 start; Washington State coach Jen Greeny, whose Cougars are No. 4 in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll after winning at Oregon; and Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, whose Nittany Lions are No. 14 in the VBM Poll.

They joined ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst Emily Ehman and VBM editor Lee Feinswog for their weekly (mostly) NCAA Zoom. Learn about The Citadel women shaving their heads, the Palouse and even some volleyball: