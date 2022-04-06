PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

VolleyballMag.com DREAM TEAM for April 6:

S/RS: Caelyn Dumas, 5-9 Freshman, Houston Juniors 15 Premier (TX) – Dumas is the team captain and sets and hits for 15 Premier. Coming off of a 3-0 Day 1, the team was flying high until Dumas sprained her ankle in the first match on Day 2 of the Sunshine Classic. Dumas missed just one match and led her team to the Gold Medal in 15 USA. “She had a key block on Gulfside’s outside hitter that led us to match point in the championship game, and had several kills in our semifinal match to qualify us for Nationals,” said coach Chuck Schneider.

S/RS: Madison Maxwell, 6-1 Sophomore, Legacy Girls 17 Pyramid (CA) – Liberty Girls went to Red Rock Rave as the 21st seed and emerged in third place overall in 17 Open. Maxwell was the team’s Most Outstanding Player as an attacker, hitter AND setter. Maxwell, who runs a 6-2 offense, also passes in her three front row positions.

OH: Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Freshman, AZ Storm Elite 15 Thunder (AZ) – Sigler dominated front row and back for Storm, which won another national qualifier in 15 Open at Red Rock over the weekend. She led the team in kills with 117 over 21 sets, hitting .415 on the weekend. Sigler added had 16 blocks, 83 digs and passed extremely well all weekend. “Teraya is the total package,” coach Jami Rolfes understated.

OH: Gabby DiVita, 6-1 Eighth grade, Legacy 15-1 Adidas (MI) – An eighth grader playing up, DiVita dominated the field at Sunshine, helping her Michigan-based club earn a bid to Junior Nationals with a second-place finish in 15 Open. Over 24 sets, DiVita amassed 110 kills (4.6 kills per set while hitting .300). She also passed a 2.1.

MB: Pam McCune, 6-0 Junior, Metro 17 Travel (Washington D.C.) – McCune, an Iowa State recruit, was instrumental in Metro’s qualifying effort in 17 Open at the Sunshine Classic on Sunday. She hit .473 on the weekend, with 42 kills in 20 sets. McCune also averaged 1.35 blocks per set, and recorded 13 digs as the serving middle. One of McCune’s blocks on match point secured the team’s bid.

MB: Calissa Minatee, 6-1 Junior, Dynasty 17 Black (KS) – A wonderful athlete committed to Minnesota, Minatee dominated the net on offense and defense as Dynasty won 17 Open at the Sunshine Classic. “When you look at the teams we played and the level that she got to against them, it was incredibly special,” noted coach Brian Tate. “She has the ability to take swings from anywhere, but is always going against two and sometimes three blockers. No matter what, she finds a way to score while playing the net as well as anyone all weekend.”

Libero: Saige Damrow, 5-8 Junior, FC Elite 18 Elite (WI) – FC Elite won Prep Dig’s Battle at the Bay over the weekend. The team twice defeated Michigan Elite 18 Mizuno, including the Sunday championship match. Damrow, one of the elite liberos nationally, lived up to her reputation. The Wisconsin recruit demonstrated defense and range that were off the charts. And her aggressive serving sparked Fox Cities to long scoring runs. Damrow was part of a two-person serve-receive pattern in all six rotations all weekend long. “She led her team physically and emotionally over both days,” noted coach Brett Damrow.

DS: Vanessa Del Real, 5-3 Junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) – Del Real was the Del Real deal this past weekend at the Sunshine Classic. She led the team which went 8-1 in 17 Open, with a 2.51 serve receive percentage and also tallied 41 digs as a three-rotation player. Del Real made a set saving play versus OT, chasing down a shanked ball and getting the crowd and team pumped. 1st Alliance ended up winning that set and the team the match! “Del Real had 10 service aces and her max effort and consistently amazing play led to 1st Alliance’s success for the weekend,” said coach Danielle Mikos.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):



S/RS: Campbell Flynn, 6-2 Freshman, Legacy 15-1 Adidas (MI) – Flynn was a force for Legacy, which finished second in 15 Open and earned a bid to Junior Nationals. Flynn played 24 sets and recorded 240 assists, 50 kills and 23 aces.

S: Ashley Mullen, 5-11 Junior, Dynasty 17 Black (KS) – Coach Brian Tate said that Mullen “was special running our offense this weekend.” Behind Mullen, Dynasty won the 17 Open title at the Sunshine Classic. “We had countless 1-on-1s with great chances to score,” he continued. “She was fearless in her decision making and kept us in system from anywhere on the court. Ashley found ways to connect with all of her hitters, keeping opposing defenses honest and guessing as to who was going to be set next.”

S/RS: Caitlyn Childers, 5-8 Sophomore, Dallas Summit 16 Nike Blue (TX) – Childers was terrific for 16 Nike Blue, which competed in the 16 USA division at Red Rock Rave. She did a little bit of everything for her team. She amassed 80 assists as a setter in a 6-2 offense. She hit .222, tallied 35 digs and tied for the team lead in aces with 11.



***

RS: Kennedy Martin, 6-6 Senior, FC Elite 18 Elite (WI) — FC Elite won Prep Dig’s Battle at the Bay over the weekend. The team twice defeated Michigan Elite 18 Mizuno, including the Sunday championship match. Martin was an absolute force at the net on both sides. Her first ball side out was off the charts. In both matches against Michigan Elite, Martin was the best attacker and blocker on the court. “She was a huge reason her team won the championship,” noted coach Brett Damrow.

RS: Brooklyn Young, 6-0 Junior, Dynasty 17 Black (KS) – Outstanding on the block, Young went up against some of the nation’s premier attackers this weekend at the Sunshine Classic and always won. “She would come up with huge blocks when we needed them and also was blocking at such a high level that we trusted her to go 1v1 with opposing OHs at times,” coach Brian Tate said. On Day 3, Young got going offensively and scored in bunches, and was especially effective on one foot behind the setter. Young defense and offense sparked Dynasty to the 17 Open title.



RS: Zaria Queen, 5-9 Freshman, Jammers 15 (HI) – Jammers went 5-2 playing in 16 Liberty at the Red Rock Rave over the weekend. The team’s backbone and true leader, Queen dominated on the right side. “She demoralized every opponent with her powerful attacks and solid blocks,” noted coach Dalbert Rivera. Queen finished the tournament with 40 kills (.397 hitting), eight solo blocks, 11 digs, and a 1.80 passing average.

***



OH: Kalen Lance, 5-11 Sophomore, Lake Murray VC 17 Elite Sue (SC) – LMVC attended the Palmetto Regional Championships over the weekend and prevailed in 17 Open. Much of the team’s success was due to Lance’s incredible offensive firepower and volleyball IQ. “Kalen is not only a threat on the front row but also has an incredible serve, amazing defense and can bomb balls behind the 10 foot line,” said coach Sue Dillon. Ever improving, Lance finished the Regional with 67 kills (.357), 10 aces and five blocks. “She has a true joy when playing and her teammates and coaches adore her,’ Dillon said.

OH: Kadence Wilson, 5-7 Seventh grade, Jammers 15 (HI) – Jammers played in the 16 Liberty division at Red Rock Rave over the weekend. Wilson, who is just 13 years old, put on a show, with dominant offense and scrappy defense. She finished the tournament with 35 kills, 14 aces, 73 digs and a 1.82 passing average. “Kadence is a player who gets noticed right away,” said coach Dalbert Rivera. “She consistently outperforms older players and is on a true course to become one of Hawaii’s top outside hitters. She has a heavy arm so her hits have a lot of heat on them and, defensively, she covers a lot of ground and gets the ball up with ease.”

OH: Jurnee Robinson, 6-0 Junior, A5 Mizuno 17-Jing (GA) – Robinson returned to the court following a month being sidelined by injury. Amidst personal tragedy (murder of her cousin just day before), Robinson led A5 to a bid in 17 Open at the Sunshine Classic. The LSU commit is one of the most exciting players in the country.

OH: Jenna Otts, 6-0 Junior, JJVA 17 Teal (FL) – Otts helped her 17 Teal team to a 5-2 record and a T-9 in 17 USA this past weekend at the Sunshine Classic. She pounded out 46 kills (3.5 kill per set) and hit an impressive.310 for the weekend. Ott added seven assisted blocks and a handful of aces. “Jenna’s shot selection is key to the success of this JJVA team!” noted recruiting coordinator CJ Sherman. Ott is committed to Gardner Webb University.

OH: Adelia Rodriguez, 5-11 Sophomore, Toledo Volleyball Club 16 Black (OH) — After spraining her ankle at MEQ, Rodriguez came into the Ohio Valley Region Bid weekend with a goal to play and get TVC to qualify. Being an outside having to pass and attack with a tender ankle is hard, but she took care of business and led the team in kills, including the match-winning kill to send the team to Gold and solidify the bid.



OH: Rachel Johnson, 6-0 Senior, JJVA 18 Teal (FL) – 18 Teal went 6-1 playing in the 18 Club tournament at the Sunshine Classic. Johnson was deadly from the service line over the course of the weekend, finishing with 25 service aces, 18 of which came on opening day. The Holy Cross signee added 35 kills, with a 0.205 hitting efficiency.

OH: Morgan Stephens, 5-8 Junior, JJVA 16 Teal (FL) – A young junior playing down after moving in from the West Coast, Stephens is the heartbeat of 17 Teal. She averages 3.4 kills and 3.1 digs per set and averages almost an ace per set as well, all team highs. This past weekend, Stephens was doing her thing at the Sunshine Classic, where 16 Teal went 4-3 in the 16 USA division.

***

MB: Maddie Waters, 6-1 Junior, Elevation 17 GT (Ohio) – Waters hit .558 as a MB at the Ohio Valley Region Bid Tournament on April 2-3 in Columbus. “She is just coming back from an injury, so her added offense and blocking was a nice boost for her team, which put together a 12-1 set record, earning themselves a Freedom Bid to Junior Nationals,” noted club director John Paul Case.

MB: Aby Widhalm, 5-11 Sophomore, Invasion 16 Black (MO) – Invasion qualified for Junior Nationals this past weekend at the Heart of America Region Championships. Widhalm was a clear standout. She hit .387 with 46 kills in 93 attempts. She added 10 solo blocks and played practically error free in the front row. “She’s a fantastic person and a great athlete!” exclaimed coach David Abramson.

***

Libero: Alexa Haley, 5-4, Florida Gulfside 15 Prime (FL) – Haley led her team to the finals in 15 USA at the Sunshine Qualifier this past weekend. The team received a bid to Nationals as a result. “Lexi” averaged 4.2 digs per set and passed an average of 2.3 for the weekend. The team finished 9-1 (19-2) over the weekend. Haley also was the libero for Seacrest Country Day School in Naples, which won the Florida 2021 Class 2A State Championship.



***

DS: Celestina Retumban, 5-8 Junior, Infinity 17 Ren (MS) – Retumban, who is not yet committed, was a difference maker at the Delta Region Championships last weekend. “I have coached this player for two consecutive years and, this past weekend, I saw her making extremely high level plays,” coach Lauren Corby noted. “Her positive attitude on the court kept her team’s spirits high and her dominating playing kept them focused.”

***