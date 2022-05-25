PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

S: Isabelle Brown, 5-10 Freshman, Circle City 15 Purple (IN) — Circle City went 4-1 in the High School Open division at Indy Cup over the weekend. Brown was a standout for Jenna Tadros’ team. She always gives “110%.” A hard-nosed, tough player, Brown is the engine that runs 15 Purple. “She leads by example and this past weekend was no different,” Tadros said. “She’s always the hardest worker and is constantly taking ownership and putting her hitters in the best positions. She works hard on the intangibles too- plays defense, wins the jousts at the net, blocks at a remarkable level for age and size. Against Pineapple 17-1’s, Belle had five block kills in a three-set match. She has told me she doesn’t just want to be a good setter, she wants to be a great volleyball player.”

OH: Danica Rach, 6-0 Sophomore, City Volleyball 16 Gold (CA) — Rach led her team in kills and aces, and was second in digs last weekend at the PVL Championships at CLAVA. She is a six-rotation OH who caught fire in the final weekend of PVL play. “She has been slightly hindered by a lingering groin pull the past few weeks and, this weekend, she was back to feeling physically healthy and took her play to the next level,” director Stefanie Wigfall said. “She led City 16 Gold to an overall 4th place finish for the 2022 PVL Season, and has been an anchor for the team’s offense all season long.”

OH: Keira Lucas, 5-10 Freshman, Circle City 15 Purple (IN) — The 15s held their own at Indy Cup over the weekend, tying for fifth with a 4-1 record despite playing against teams that were two years older. Lucas was a star. “This past weekend all of her hard work shined and she was truly a go-to player who scored a ton!” noted coach Jenna Tadros. “Against Pineapple 17-1’s, Keira had 21 kills in a 3-set match. Keira has grown so much this season. She started competing for a spot as a pin; now she has earned the right of the L1 position. She has become more consistent in serve receive and defense, especially blocking.”

OH: Jeslyn Morales, 5-5 Freshman, Mizuno Long Beach 15 Mizuno (CA) — 15 Mizuno played in the SoCal Championships over the weekend and Morales got her dig on. She had three matches with 15 or more digs!

MB: Tricia Kennedy, 6-3 Junior, Sky High Elite 17-1 (IL) — Kennedy helped Sky High went the Sky High Central Zone finale this weekend. She was the team blocks leader and used her powerful approach to be second in kills as well.

MB: Janyah Henderson, 5-11 Junior, REV Volleyball Academy 17-1 Raptors (IN) — Rev’s weekend at Indy Cup included a tournament-opening five-set win over Circle City 17 Purple, one of the nation’s elite club teams. Henderson was front and center to all the good things Rev did.

Libero: Molly Urban, 5-4 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — Urban was a big contributor to 17 Purple’s Indy Cup win this past weekend in the High School Open division. “She was flying around the court, making great defensive plays and was relentless keeping the ball off the court in coverage,” coach Chris Due said. “She also did a great job attacking the ball in serve receive and kept us in system most of the tournament. She has been battling some injuries lately and it was great seeing her overcome those and really step up this weekend.”

Libero: Adelyn Wyndham, 5-5 freshman, Circle City 15 Black (IN) –Wyndham averaged 14 digs per match this past weekend at Indy Cup. “She’s more comfortable now and was picking up hard driven balls as well as picking up tips against the 17/18 year old teams this weekend,” noted coach Kenneth Wood. “She is 15 and played like she belonged in the older division. Her serving was keeping opponents out of system a lot of the time.”

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):



OH: Chloe Chicoine, 5-10 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — The best club player in the nation had another strong showing at Indy Cup over the weekend. She helped Circle overcome an opening-match loss to win the event in revenge, “She was flying around the court making play after play,” said coach Chris Due. “What really stood out this weekend was her blocking. She really stepped up and did a great job shutting down opposing middles and right sides. She has been working hard all year on her blocking and it is really showing. Offensively she has been a factor not only in the front row, but the back row as well and it was good to see it come to fruition this weekend. She also was facing some triple blocks and did a great job not letting it slow her down.”

MB: Emily Waddell, 6-0 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — Waddell was solid all weekend for the Indy Cup champs in the High School Open division. “She was solid at the net all weekend both defensively and offensively,” noted coach Chris Due. “We were able to get her more involved behind the setter and she came up with some crucial kills when we were stuck in some rotations. She worked hard at the net defensively and always kept pressure on the opposing hitters. She not only came up with some big blocks, but made some great coverage, plays prolonging rallies that helped ignite our momentum.”

