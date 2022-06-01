PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

S: Taylor Smith, 6-1 sophomore, Five:1 16 Black (MI) — Smith led 16 Black to the title in the 16 Beast of the East division at the East Coast Championships over the weekend. Smith finished the weekend with 168 assists, 12 aces, 20 kills, 14 blocks and 45 digs. “She has a huge presence on the court,” said coach Eric Lazowski. “She can attack left handed or right handed and keeps the block locked in on her every move. She is the team’s top point scorer from the service line and third on the team in digs.”

RS: Tiana Owens, 5-11 sophomore, Coast 16-1 (CA) — Coach Rodrigo Suelotto said that Owens “did it all” in leading Coast to the 16 Open title at the JVA West Coast Cup. “Playing six rotations, she was unstoppable hitting front row and back row, had strong blocks, extremely aggressive serves, and was very efficient on defense,” Suelotto added.

OH: Isabel Clark, 6-0 sophomore, Momentous 16-Dan (CA) — Clark was instrumental to 16-Dan’s surge to a surprising second place finish in 16 Open at the JVA West Coast Cup. She not only led the team with 3.44 kills per set while hitting .344%; she was also the most efficient passer on the team for the weekend while having the second most digs. “Clark just was an absolute stud all weekend long, helping us take down five different teams with Open bids,” noted coach Dan O’Dell.

OH: Julia Blyashov, 6-2 junior, WAVE 17 Juliana (CA) — A Stanford recruit, Blysahov was a dominant force at the JVA West Coast Cup. She led her team to the 17 Open title over a stellar field. Blyashov averaged more than five kills per set in every match and also was a primary passer with great success keeping WAVE in system all tournament long.

MB: Kamryn Lee-Caracci, 6-1 junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — A Georgetown recruit, Lee-Caracci was the team leader in kills (55), hitting percentage (.596) and blocks (13) for 1st Alliance 17 Gold. The team was undefeated at the Prep Dig Gauntlet this past weekend, beating both solid Milwaukee Sting and Michigan Elite teams twice. Lee-Caracci was lethal in her natural position in the middle, but also scored numerous times from both pins. “Kamryn’s versatility makes it so difficult for other teams to create a defensive game plan against our team!” noted coach Danielle Mikos.

MB: Tiana Barrett, 5-10 sophomore, Jammers 16 (HI) — Tiana Barrett is a name that everyone got used to hearing during this weekend’s Aloha Summer Classic Tournament in Honolulu, coach Dalbert Rivera said. The sophomore gave spectators an incredible show of raw power and pure dominance as she and her team defended the 16U championship title for the second year in a row. Barrett’s vicious attacks down the middle started early on, and continued non-stop throughout the games. Mixing quick sets, threes, back ones, she had her opponents confused, often forcing them to put two blockers on her. Defensively, she put up an impenetrable wall that made her opponents think before hitting against her. Barrett ended with 43 kills and a .474 hitting efficiency, while adding 16 blocks.

Libero: Maile Chan, 5-4 sophomore, Athena 16-1 Gold (OR) — Athena won the 16 Open division at Emerald City last weekend despite being down two pin hitters. “A big part of that success came from our middles,” noted coach Lena Chan, “but it was the stable serve receive, continual defensive plays, and coverage ball saves from Maile Chan that allowed us to finish the tournament with an 8-0 record.” Chan averaged 4.5 digs per set and passed a 2.2 for the weekend while passing half the court. “There were multiple games that came down to the wire and Maile wouldn’t allow the ball to hit the floor,” Chan said.

DS: Sky Otake, 5-2 sophomore, Jammers 16 (HI) — During this weekend’s Aloha Summer Classic in Honolulu, Otake had a stellar performance as her team dominated the competition to defend the 16U championship for the second year in a row. Her defense was rock-solid and she accumulated a total of 26 digs and ended with a pass average of 1.83. She also contributed tremendously to the offensive dominance of her team with 12 set assists. But undoubtedly her most impressive performance came from behind the service line. With a total of 80 serves, her pinpoint accuracy kept the other teams scrambling for the ball, constantly putting them out of system for most of the match. She finished with a total of 16 aces.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Jordan Heatherly, 5-11 S, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — A Memphis commit, Heatherly led the offensive charge for 17 Gold at the Pep Dig Gauntlet. Heatherly finished the weekend with 197 assists, as the team outscored opponents in all six rotations. She even had 10 kills of her own! “17 Gold was firing on all cylinders often this weekend and this was in large part to Jordan’s great decision-making and consistent ball placement,” noted coach Danielle Mikos. “Her ability to put her attackers in one-on-one situations was second to none! Heatherly also had 12 aces and 0 errors at the line and finished with 28 digs. “Heatherly was the epitome of consistency this weekend, which is what any coach wants in a setter,” Mikos said.

S/OH: Izzy Starck, 6-1 sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16Sherri (CO) — Starck once again showed why she is a top 2024 setter in the country, as she set a well-balanced offense this weekend at the JVA West Coast Cup. “She was able to get hitters one on one and was able to problem solve out of trouble,” noted coach Sherri Hawkins. “Not only is she a great setter, but is also one of our best blockers. In one three-set match, she had six blocks!”

S/RS: Breanna David, 5-8 freshman, Five:1 15 Black (MI) — David made athletic plays for her team all weekend at the East Coast Championships in Pittsburgh. “She took big swings when needed and was clutch in their third place finish,” noted director Eric Lazowski. “At 5-8, she’s one of the tallest on the team of scrappy athletes who play the game well.”

***

RS: Kamryn Chaney, 6-2 junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — Chaney, a Princeton recruit, was a driving force in 17 Gold’s successful weekend at the Prep Dig Gauntlet. Chaney tallied 51 kills while hitting at .491 from the right side. On championship day, she amassed 19 kills and five blocks to beat both Milwaukee Sting 17 Gold and Michigan Elite 17 Mizuno for the second time in two days. “Her dominant physical presence lit a spark for the team in big moments and would instantly put out any momentum our opponent had,” said coach Danielle Mikos.

RS: Avah Armour, 6-5 junior, Colorado Juniors 16Sherri (CO) — Committed to UCF in the class of 2023, Armour has developed into one of the best pin hitters in the country in her class, something she showed off this weekend at the JVA West Coast Cup. “She has the ability to go left or right and transitions between the two seamlessly,” said coach Sherri Hawkins. “She was one of our ‘go-to’ players and this past weekend handled the most sets and hit 30 percent. She also one of our best blockers and, even at 6-5, is a great passer and defender!”

RS: Nicole Sisk, 5-11 junior, Five:1 17 Black Sandy (MI) — Nicknamed “Cola,” Sisk was consistent offensive force for 17 Black Sandy, which tied for third in the 17 Beast of the East division at the East Coast Championships over the weekend. The Saginaw Valley State recruit tallied 45 kills and led the team in blocks as well, with nine total blocks.

***

OH: Sophie Gregoire-Salagean, 6-1 junior, OJVA 17-1 (OR) — Gregoire-Salagean was dynamic and unstoppable this weekend as Oregon Juniors won the 18 Open division at Emerald City Classic. An Oregon commit, she utilized a big, dynamic jump and a variety of shots to score at will.

***

MB: Eva Rohrbach, 6-1 junior, WAVE 17 Juliana (CA) — Rohrbach was a force behind the setter for WAVE, which won the 17 Open division at the JVA West Coast Cup. “Her volleyball IQ is unbelievable for such a young player,” said coach Juliana Conn about the Maryland commit. “She is the only middle who is also involved in serve receive and defense as a backrow player.”

MB: Jordyn Dailey, 6-3 junior, CHAVC 17 Black (NC) – Daily led her team to the 17 Girls division title at the South Atlantic Championships in Richmond. She hit a ridiculous .609 with 42 kills over 16 winning sets.

MB: Mackenzie Parsons, 6-2 sophomore, Coast 16-1 (CA) – Parsons’ great blocking, combined with aggressive and efficient offense helped Coast place first in 16 Open at the JVA West Coast Cup.

***

Libero: Aniya Warren, 5-8 freshman, Sports Performance 16 Elite (IL) — Warren had 80 digs in 12 sets and had passing errors less than five percent of the time as a freshman playing up on 16 Elite, which itself was playing 18s in the Champion’s Cup finals. Always excelling, even when playing against older teams, Warren showed her talent against SPVB 18 Elite, with 20 digs and passing a 2.17 in a three-set loss.

Libero: Mia Medrano, 5-5 junior, Tstreet IE 17-Asics (CA) — Medrano, who is uncommitted, was absolutely critical in Tstreet’s 7-2 showing in 17 Open at the JVA West Coast Cup. Her most notable performance came in Tstreet’s last match of the tournament against an extremely physical AZ Storm 17-Thunder squad. She passed a 2.1 in serve receive and posted 14 digs in the match. “Many of the digs were show stoppers off of Storm’s two big outsides, and she kept our team in rallies time and again,” noted the team’s head coaches, Taylor Rosas and Kass McInteer. “The best part was seeing something unlock in Mia during that match. We have been pushing and encourage her to ‘just go’ for several weeks now, especially for balls hit deep to her right. Well, she went, and she went hard, digging swing after swing to her right. torm’s coach came over after the match and told us our defense was the best they had seen all tournament.”

Libero: Ella Vogel, 5-7 sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16Sherri (CO) — An infected bursa sack in her knee made Vogel a no-go in practice for a couple of weeks, but when she got back to the court she was the same old player, keeping 16Sherri in matches and shifting gears to the next level when needed. This past weekend at the JVA West Coast Cup, Vogel passed well above a 2.0 and had more than 50 digs in 19 sets played.

***