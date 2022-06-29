Editor’s note: If you appreciate John Tawa’s coverage, PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

S: Jessica Shattles, 5-9 Junior, OT J 17 John (FL) — Shattles, a New Hampshire recruit, was named All-Tournament at AAUs after leading her team to another thirdplace finish in 17 Open. She is the team’s QB for some of the best hitters in the country. “Her setting and her defense kept us in many matches with her steadfast calm mind and presence on the floor,” noted coach John Goings.

RS: Kennedy Osunsanmi, 6-2 Sophomore, Legacy Girls 16 Elite (CA) — Legacy won 16 Club behind MVP Osunsanmi, who dominated as a hitter from both the front and back rows.

OH: Harper Murray, 6-1 Junior, Legacy 16-1 Adidas (MI) — Murray had 157 kills over 28 sets, was second on her team in serve-receive average and took over matches with her serve. It’s no wonder that this top junior nationally was named tournament MVP after Legacy won 17 Open at AAUs last week to repeat as national champions.

OH: Eliana Urzua, 6-1 Freshman, Santa Barbara 15 Blue (CA) — The MVP of 15 Premier at AAUs, Urzua was more than just a dominating attacker on the pin. “There wasn’t another player in the tournament who had as strong of an all-around performance as she did,” said coach Dillan Bennett. “Nobody questions her ability to attack the ball. Where she was most impressive was in the back court. Her serving caused a LOT of problems for teams, and her passing was the best I’ve ever seen out of her. On the last day, against the toughest competition, she did not give up a reception error… that’s impressive at the libero spot, let alone an outside hitter who had no breaks all four days.”

MB: Victoria Davis, 6-2 Junior, Legacy Girls 17 Pyramid (CA) — Legacy dominated 17 Premier at AAU Nationals. Davis was a big reason why. The tournament MVP ruled the net, both as a blocker and attacker for the undefeated and unchallenged squad.

MB: Bailey Boeve, 6-0 eighth grader, MVP United 15 Red (SD) – Boeve dominated in leading MVP to the title in the 15 Club division at AAU Nationals. A rare six-rotation middle, she was named MVP of the tournament as her team went 14-0. The MVP of MVP. Not many can say that!

Libero: Kendall Hickey, 5-4 Junior, Rev 17-1 Raptors (IN) — Hickey absolutely owned the back row during her team’s run to the 17 Open championship match at AAU Nationals. “She is an emotional leader, but also a stabilizing force in the back row who plays much larger than she actually is,” noted Nate Torvik. “You know that you can rely on her to cover her space, which allows other players to move and play around her without any second guessing.”

DS: Bella Marrero, 5-5 Sophomore, City 16 Gold (CA) — City 16 Gold went 10-1 this past week at AAU Nationals, tying for fifth in 16 Open. After a season plagued with injuries, the team was able to bring it together for Nationals, anchored by the defense of Marrero. Her consistent serve receive and aggressively quick defense helped City run a fast and effective offense. She averaged 1.3 aces per match and made big plays is important moments for the squad.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Maria Drapp, 5-10 Sophomore, Tri-State Elite 16 Blue (OH) — Called “unbelievable” by coach Kevin Lucas, Drapp led TSE to second place in 16 Open at AAU Nationals by running her team’s offense with precision and serving and defending her position very well.

S: Keelyn Muell, 5-11 Junior, Sports Performance 17 Marshall (IL) — Muell quarterbacked SPVB to a 14-0 record and the 17 Club title at AAUs. She averaged double figure assists and more than one block per game.

S: Leeann Maysonet, 5-4 Sophomore, JJVA 16 Black (FL) — A strong student and leader on and off the court, Maysonet ran a consistent offense all week for 16 Black at AAUs, helping her team to a .266 hitting percentage. “She was second on her team in digs to create and managed several key aces in the final tourney of the season for JJVA 16 Black,” noted CJ Sherman.

RS: Ansley Scott, 6-0 Freshman, TK 15 Indigo (GA) — Playing in 15 Classic at AAU Nationals, Scott proved to be a dominating force. The hit over .700 the first two days of the tournament while playing six rotations. She continued to play consistently all weekend, leading the team in hitting percentage throughout the duration of the tournament and rallying the others when the team needed a win.

OH: Gabija Staniskis, 6-0 Junior, Sports Performance 17 Marshall (IL) — Staniskis was dominant in SPVB’s run to a national championship in the 17 Club division at AAUs. She hit .305 for the last two days with 12 blocks and scored from all areas of the court, both front row and back, on her way to MVP honors.

OH: Julia Hopkins, 6-0 Sophomore, Roots 16UA Green (TX) — Hopkins was the overall team leader all tournament in digs, kills and aces as Root captured the 17 Classic division at AAU Nationals. She was the easy choice for tournament MVP.

OH: Lauren Jansen, 5-10 Junior, Sports Performance 17 Marshall (IL) — An All-Tournament selection at AAU Nationals, Jensen helped SPRI win 17 Club with six-rotation excellence. In winning time on the final two days, she hit .321 and passed a 2.24. Jansen was part of a passing trio that kept Sports Performance in system and helped the squad go 14-0 over the tournament’s four days.

OH: Reagan Stoop, 5-10 Junior, ECJVC 16 National (NC) — Stoop was a clutch player in her team’s 9-3 record at AAU Nationals in the 16 Premier Division last week. She averaged a .304 hitting percentage with 7.1 kills and 1.6 aces per match. “Stoop was crucial at the end of tights sets, getting that dynamic kill or ace to win matches,” said ECJVC’s Kelley Krainiak. “Her consistent play allowed her teammates to trust her throughout all four days at Nationals and utilize her in multiple areas of the game.”

OH: Ashley Anschutz, 5-8 Sophomore, JJVA 16 Black (FL) — Trained as a setter, Anschutz was needed to play as a six-rotation attacker this past season. She rose to the occasion, passing a solid 2.0 and hitting .210 for the season. And she played exceptionally well for her team at the 2022 AAU National tournament in the 16 Classic division. “She is an amazing teammate and leader.” Noted JJVA’s CJ Sherman.

MB: Taelyn Graham, 5-9 Sophomore, JJVA 16 Teal (FL) — Graham showed off her 9-4 block touch in 16 Premier this past week at AAU Nationals. She amassed more than 10 blocks and got her mitts on many more. “Taelyn recently touched 9-6.5 in the gym after a practice,” noted JJVA’s CJ Sherman. “She has developed her game this season and is one of our most improved middles in the gym! Taelyn is dedicated to improving. She wants more. She is moving better than ever and the sky is the limit for this young middle.”

MB: Madison Pederson, 5-9 Sophomore, M1 163 (MN) — Pederson may be undersized in the middle, but this “Mad Dog” more than held her own against taller competition in 16 Aspire at AAUs this past week. She had a total of 25 blocks for the tournament and was a big reason that M1 went 3-0 on Day 1 and 8-3 for the event.

MB: Sadie Meenan, 5-11 Sophomore, Team Indiana Elite 16.1 (IN) — Meenan was UNSTOPPABLE (emphasis the club’s) in TI’s Gold crossover match versus Nebraska Elite 16 Lokahi on Day 2 of 16 Open at AAU Nationals. Her transition offense helped TI win, 16-14 in the third, to advance to Day 3.

Libero: Madi Mirra, 5-2 Sophomore, ECJVC 16 National (NC) — Mirra was phenomenal at AAUs in the 16 Premier Division last week in Orlando. She averaged a 2.1 in serve receive and 8.6 digs per match, helping the team to a 6-0 record after the first two days. “Madi was very scrappy and kept the ball alive to allow the team to win long rallies,” noted the club’s Kelley Krainiak. “Her positive presence on the court helped the team to a 9-3 record on the week and a strong finish in the Ruby bracket.”

DS: Dakota Henry, 5-5 Sophomore, Tri-State Elite 16 Blue (OH) — Henry made a ton of big defensive plays in clutch moments in help Tri-State to the championship match in 16 Open at AAU Nationals.

Every week during the club season, VolleyballMag.com recognizes a Dream Team of eight girls volleyball players (15s to 18s age groups) who were standouts the weekend before.

The team will consist of the following:

Setter or S/RS

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

