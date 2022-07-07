Editor’s note: If you appreciate John Tawa’s coverage, PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM! He’ll be back in the fall to recap high school action.

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag

Every Wednesday during the club season, VolleyballMag.com has recognized a Dream Team of eight girls volleyball players (15s to 18s age groups) who were standouts the weekend before. This is the final week of the 2022 club season.

The team, most weeks, consisted of the following:

Setter or S/RS

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

We include our eight-player Dream Team below, as well as others we considered, based exclusively upon nominations received.

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

Note also that this week’s Dream Team includes three outsides and two liberos among the NINE selections.

VolleyballMag.com DREAM TEAM for July 6:

S: Hannah Beauford, 5-9 S, Drive Nation 15 Red (TX) — With Beauford setting, Drive Nation made a run to the 15 Open Final Four at Junior Nationals. She’s the kind of setter that makes a bad team good and a good team great.

“We would not have done what we did if we did not have her,” coach Jacob Hanan said. “Her poise and competitive drive are huge. She had to run everywhere and do everything for us and sometimes I would watch and say to myself, ‘Only Hannah can make that set; no one else.’”



RS: Ava Schubert, 6-0 Junior, Iowa Select 17 Mizuno (IA) — Schubert, a Tennessee Tech commit, helped lead Iowa Select to an 11-0 mark and the title in the 17 American division last week in Indy.

“She knows how to score in tough moments, her blocking is always reliable and she knows how to lead and make her teammates confident around her!” said coach Emily Thebeau. “Ava is a gamer and wants nothing less than her best and her teammates best! When things aren’t going our way, she knows how to fight and feed the team energy.”

OH: Kennedy Wagner, 6-0 Junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — Wagner was named MVP of 17 Open as 1st Alliance captured its first USAV Open national title in club history last weekend in Indy. Wagner was spectacular in the championship match (11 kills; 0 errors; hit .500) and consistent all tourney long. She led the team in kills (95) and aces (17), while also tallying 11 blocks and 81 digs. “In tight moments on Championship Day, the team could look to Wagner to make a rally-ending play and she delivered each time!” noted coach Danielle Mikos. “Her leadership and ability to make those around her better is something that can’t be quantified; however, it was pivotal to our success!”

OH: Lainee Pyles, 6-3 Sophomore, Madfrog 16’s National Green (TX) — A recent commit to LSU, Pyles proved that her transition from the middle was the right move for her by leading Madfrog to the 16 Open title at Junior Nationals last week. Pyles strong-armed her way to MVP honors.

OH: Megan Fitch, 6-1 Freshman, Alamo 15 Premier (TX) — Named MVP of the 15 Open division at Junior Nationals, where Alamo won the title as the division’s only At-Large team, Fitch was outstanding in all six rotations for the upstart team and a terrific leader during difficult times.

MB: Elise Marchal, 6-1 Sophomore, Elevation 16-Butcher (OH) — Dynamic off of one foot, Marchal was a horse for Elevation, which finished T-3 in 16 American at Junior Nationals last week. “Unbelievable offensively and defensively (at the net and in the back court), she put the ball away when we needed it most,” noted coach Ali Butcher.

MB: Kierstyn Carlton, 6-1 Freshman, Drive Nation 15 Red (TX) — A dominant and consistent force for Drive Nation for four days in Indy, Carlston came up with the big plays when her team needed them most and propelled the Texas squad to a tie for third in 15 Open at Junior Nationals. “We would have not medaled without her presence,” coach Jacob Hanan said.

Libero: Sydney Bold, 5-7 Junior, Coast 17-1 (CA) — Questionable to play in the days before Junior Nationals because of whiplash and sore neck suffered in practice, the Princeton-bound Bold answered the call and was at her very best in leading Coast to third-place in the 17 Open division at Junior Nationals. “From start to finish, Syd brought an elite-level performance and raised the confidence of everyone around her,” said coach Ozhan Bahrambeygui. “There wasn’t a shot or crush that Syd did not get a hand on. On a team filled with breathtaking athletes … recognitions for defenders can be hard to come by. But Syd led the way for our squad and earned All-Tournament honors.”

Libero: Gigi Navarette, 5-7 Junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — Head coach Danielle Mikos said that Navarette had the “weekend of her life” in Indy, where she helped propel 1st Alliance to the national championship in 17 Open. “Averaging a 2.4 serve reception, Gigi was almost automatic putting our team in system,” Mikos explained. “She covered a vast majority of the court and kept a calming presence to help the rest of our serve receivers. Defensively, Navarrete was unstoppable at some points, covering every direction, angle and speed that came from the opposing offense. Gigi finished the weekend with 121 digs and averaged 4.91 digs per set. She also brought an energy that made her teammates more confident to swing for the kill, because they knew Gigi was right there to cover them up if they needed it!”

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S/OH: Izzy Starck, 6-2 Sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Sherri (CO) == Starck was instrumental to team success, both in the 16 Open division at Junior Nationals this past weekend and also on the season. “This weekend, while competing at the GJNC, Izzy was able to switch seamlessly between running a 5-1 as a setter or becoming part of our 6-2 as a setter/hitter,” coach Sherri Hawkins said. “Even when she was setting, our libero, Ella Vogel, was able to get her an out of system set in the backrow, where Izzy attacked just as strongly as if she was in the front row taking a swing. On the weekend, Izzy hit 40%, passed a 2.2, and came up with 3.86 digs per set.’”

S: Maddie Stuesser, 6-0 Sophomore, Roots 16UA Green (TX) — A MB/RS/S on Roots’ second team last year, Stuesser converted to setter fulltime this year. She ended the season running a 5-1 offense and led Roots’ top team to a title at AAU Nationals in the 17 Classic division. “She was very vocal, motivating, and crafty in leading her team to the championship!” noted coach Lindsay Rosenthal.

S/RS: Paige Wisneski, 5-7 Sophomore, Oviedo 16 Black (FL) — OVA checked in 13th in the 16 Freedom division last week at Junior Nationals. “Paige Wisneski leads her team in all things and plays fearless,” said coach Jen Darty. “She runs the offense, putting her team in a position to find success, and find ways to score as a hitter through her great vision. She has the biggest heart and brings so much to every team that she is on. At USAV Nationals last weekend, she led the team in assists, kills, and aces.”

S: Veronica Sierzant, 6-3 Junior, JJVA 17 Teal (FL) — Sierzant led her JJVA 17 Teal team to a 6-4 record over the week in the 17 USA division at the USAV Junior National Championships. She finished the four-day event with assists 201 (8.33 assists per set) and 31 blocks. She also racked up 9 aces and 52 digs. “Veronica has become a leader on the court this season with her new team JJVA 17 Teal,” noted CJ Sherman.

S: Ava Wind, 5-5 Sophomore, Roots 16UA Green (TX) — Reserved to start the year, Wind ended the year directing traffic, yelling at her teammates, leading celebrations, and leading her 16s team to the AAU 17 Classic championship! “She had an amazing tournament and an amazing season transformation,” said Roots director Lindsay Rosenthal.

***

RS: Kamryn Chaney, 6-2 Junior, 1st Alliance 17 Gold (IL) — When it mattered most – Day 4 of Junior Nationals – Chaney was absolutely beastly. She tallied 35 kills, attacking at a .401 clip, and led her team in blocks as she slowed some of the best outsides in the country while leading her team to the 17 Open national championship. “Her dominant presence greatly assisted the rest of the team, as teams started to commit block to her side,” noted coach Danielle Mikos. “This opened up seams for our outsides and middles to score. Watching how Kami’s positive and confident energy influenced everyone else on the court was amazing!”

RS: Makenzie Wagner, 5-9 Sophomore, Union 16-1 UA (KY) — An explosive lefty, Wagner came up huge on the right side this past week for the 16 American champs. She also scored effectively on 2-balls and from the back row. “She was a true 6-rotation offensive weapon for the team and also one our top defenders and servers this week on the way to national championship!” said coach Stephanie Cantway.

***

OH: Chloe Chicoine, 5-9 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — The consensus top player in the Class of 2023 continued to do “Chloe things” for Circle City, which was 8-0 in 17 Open before suffering a surprising quarterfinal defeat at Junior Nationals. “Chloe balled out all weekend at Nationals,” said coach Chris Due. “She was like a highlight reel, making play after play all weekend.” Chicoine, a Purdue recruit, was selected to the All-Tournament team.

OH: Teraya Sigler, 6-1 Freshman, AZ Storm Elite 15 Thunder (AZ) — Sigler was otherworldly in helping Storm place second in 15 Open at Junior Nationals. Playing with a new setter, she led her team in kills for the week. She made incredible hustle plays defensively and was steady in her serve-receive game over four days. “She is the total package!” exclaimed coach Jami Rolfes. “When the games on the line she loves the pressure and wants the ball. She’s a special athlete who played a major role in her team getting a Silver Medal at Nationals in the 15 Open division.”

OH: Avery Jackson, 5-11 Sophomore, Madfrog 16’s National Green (TX) — A Stanford Beach commit considered one of the most complete and exciting indoor players in the nation, Jackson helped propel Madfrog from the 28th seed to the 16 Open national championship this past week. Playing six rotations, Jackson passed for a 2.3 average and hit .400 over four days. A team captain on every Frog team she’s ever played on, Jackson was an All-Tournament pick.

OH: Reagan Nelson, 5-11 Freshman, Rockwood Thunder 15 Elite (MO) — Nelson was named MVP of 15 National last week at Junior Nationals. “She is an exceptionally consistent, high-scoring attacker who hits with range and mixes in a very effective off-speed shot with her high-octane blasts,” noted coach Chris Reid. “Reagan also passes every rotation, including three rotations where we passed two with her and libero Mandy Lawson. Reagan was often targeted in those rotations as the non-libero, but she handled the pressure with a very steady platform.”

OH: Chloe Meester, 6-3 Freshman, Adrenaline 15 Doug (IA) — Adrenaline coach Doug Palmer said that Meester, the MVP of 15 USA at Junior Nationals, was unstoppable for four days. A three-rotation middle last year, she owned the pin with her terminal swings and helped led undefeated Adrenaline to the title..

OH: Ava Smith, 6-1 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — Smith had her best tournament of the year and it came at Junior Nationals, where Circle City went 8-1 and tied for fifth in the 17 Open division. “She really stepped up this weekend and was a huge force for us,” said coach Chris Due. When Smith was in the front row, she handled the offensive work load and was consistent all weekend hitting at a high percentage. “She came up with some big kills in some tight matches to keep our momentum going,” Due added. “She also was passing dimes in serve receive and played solid off blocker defense, making some huge digs when hitters were unloading to the T.”

OH: Lilly Tappel, 5-9 Sophomore, Union 16-1 UA (KY) — Tappel is Union’s offensive workhorse and helped carry her team to a 16 American championship at Junior Nationals this past week. Head coach Stephanie Cantway called Tappel, the tournament MVP, “the most consistent player in 16 American division.” Cantway added this: “She serve receives every rotation, is a defensive standout, great server (ANY and every zone/location we needed all week!), and found ways to score (front row and backrow) at the critical times!”

OH: Paityn Chapman, 6-3 Sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Sherri (CO) — Chapman was a standout for CJ, which finished T-5 in 16 Open in Indy this past week. She amassed 71 kills over four days. “When we needed big swings or big blocks she could always be counted on!” said coach Sherri Hawkins.

OH: Avery Stones, 6-2 Freshman, Club ONE AZ 15 Platinum (AZ) — Stones helped Club ONE to 11th place in 15 National this past week. A former middle turned OH1 this season, Stones took 315 swings and had a .285 hitting percentage as well as passing a 1.8 over the course of the tournament. She also had 85 digs. “She was a constant leader for the team and played amazing,” said coach Geoffrey Horewitch.

OH: Lauren Farris, 5-11 Freshman, Tstreet 15-Curtis (CA) — Farris stepped up her game this past week in 15 Open for Tstreet. “As an outside hitter Lauren took big rips all week and played great defense, which is why our team was able compete with the tough competition out in Indy,” noted coach Curtis Yoder. “Our opponents knew that she was a go-to hitter so they targeted Lauren on serve receive, and Lauren did a great job fighting them off. It was great to see her shine on the big stage. She was such a solid piece for us!!”

OH: Mialee Dabbelt, 6-0 Sophomore, Elevation 16 Matt (OH) — Dabbelt helped Elevation, seeded 30th to start in the 16 Freedom division, to the Gold Bracket and a tie for fifth place. Elevation defeated two top 10 seeds along the way. “She is a versatile 6-rotation pin attacker,” noted coach Matt Onweller. “She is a great leader and teammate. She’s such a team first athlete. If she comes out at any point she’s then the biggest supporter of whoever went in for her.”

OH: Kate Martin, 5-10 Sophomore, Mizuno Long Beach 16 Rockstar J (CA) — Martin led Long Beach in kills playing 16 Open at Junior Nationals in Indy. “She flies around and has great vision and range on attack,” noted coach Joy Fuerbringer.

OH: Claudia Stockard, 5-10 Sophomore, Jacksonville Skyline 16 Royal (FL) — In her first year playing as a six-rotation outside, Stockard led her team to its best-ever finish at AAU Nationals. “Claudia carried the offensive, defensive and serve receive load for our team,” noted coach Hugh Hernesman. “She hit .267% with a 35.6% Kill Percentage and a 8.9% Error Percentage while averaging 3.8 Kills/Set. She led her team in passing average with a 1.97, was 2nd only to our libero in dig average with 3.1 Digs/Set and led the team in Opponent Passing average with a 1.39 opponent passing average…while serving at 95.8% (also best on the team).”

***

MB: Ava Bryant, 6-1 Junior, Five:1 16 Black (MI) — Five:1 was a low seed in 16 Freedom at Junior Nationals but tied for fifth thanks to Bryant’s work. The middle had 17 blocks and 33 kills out of the middle and was an instrumental point scorer from the service line. “Her leadership and calm persona led her team,” said coach Eric Lazowski. “We relied on her all tournament and she came through with the Gold Bracket-clinching stuff block for us late in Day 3!”

***

Libero: Ally Magre, 5-7 Sophomore, Union 16-1 UA (KY) — Mage had a HUGE week for the 16 American champs. The All-Tournament performer has always been the one to get the big dig but her serve receive and leadership really shined this week, noted coach Stephanie Cantway. “She did the little things – covering, talking to the hitters, not letting the opposing setter pick up any cheap points and stepping in on the second ball,” the coach added. “Her court presence was a HUGE part of our National Championship!”

Libero: Sarah Mendoza, 5-8 Sophomore, Drive Nation 15 Red (TX) — Mendoza was a defensive spark for DNVC, which tied for third in 15 Open last week in Indianapolis. She was a serve-receive machine while taking half the court and the team’s ace leader for the tournament and on the season. “Sarah is a winner!” coach Jacob Hanan exclaimed. “She transitioned this year from a 6-rotation outside hitter to a libero and did she transition! She did not lose a step and made it look easy. She is consistent, calm, electric and the hardest worker on the court always. She passed half the court at Nationals and posted a 2.17 passing average. She also had 127 digs in 10 matches and had 22 aces also. Sarah is a special kid.”



Libero: Ella Vogel, 5-8 Sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Sherri (CO) — A constant presence on this list, Vogel reinforced her place as one of the top liberos nationally in her class by making the All-Tournament team in 16 Open at Junior Nationals this past week. She passed a 2.3 on the weekend and averaged 4.77 digs per set. “Ella is a huge leader on our team and was able to direct our defense and switch us in and out of different schemes according to what the other team was showing us,” coach Sherri Hawkins explained. “When one hitter would go up and absolutely crush the ball, you would probably have seen Ella make a perfect dig, nice and high and near the net to where we could run our middles off of transition. Ella turned a lot of heads this weekend and frustrated many attackers, forcing them to change their shots to try to avoid her.”

Libero: Molly Urban, 5-4 Junior, Circle City 17 Purple (IN) — The Louisville commit was more than solid in her hometown Junior Nationals this past week. Urban was flying around the court, making great defensive plays, scrapping it up with her coverage, and doing a solid job prolonging rallies. She was also solid in serve receive all weekend and kept really good service pressure on the opposing teams. She was named to the All-Tournament team.

Libero: Malyssa Cawa, 5-6 Sophomore, Mizuno Long Beach 16 Rockstar J (CA) — One of Mizuno’s most improved players, Cawa stepped up big time over the last month of the season and showed off her hard work at Junior Nationals in the 16 Open division. She is reading the game like a wily veteran and led 16 Rockstar in passing with a 2.3 average.