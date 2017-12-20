28 open: Coaching carousel updated with Liberty, Incarnate Word, Loyola hirings

With the firing by USC of Mick Haley, hirings at Liberty and Incarnate Word, and the move by Amanda Berkley to leave Southern Mississippi for Loyola (Chicago), the list of coaching openings in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball is unofficially now at 28.

USC made its announcement Saturday from Los Angeles while Haley was leaving the final four and AVCA Convention in Kansas City.

Loyola of the Missouri Valley Conference announced its hiring on Thursday, the same day as the national semifinals. Berkley had been at Southern Miss for five years. There is no mention of her leaving on the USM website. Click here for the Loyola story.

For that matter, that’s the case at other websites, too.

For examples, Samantha Wolinski is no longer head coach at Eastern Illinois University. The website? Nothing.

Which is not unique in NCAA volleyball, where one SID at a school with no mention of its coach gone admitted privately, “We decided we just wouldn’t post anything.”

Steve Loeswick is no longer at North Florida. Its website? Nothing.

Liberty has filled its opening. The Flames of the Big South will be coached by Trevor Johnson, who had been an assistant at Texas A&M. Click here for the complete Liberty news release.

Incarnate Word has also hired a coach. Samantha Dabbs, the former LSU player who was at North Florida as Loeswick’s longtime assistant, takes over at the San Antonio school that is a member of the Southland Conference.

Here’s a working alphabetical list relying on word of mouth, the schools’ athletics websites, official NCAA job postings and posts from the forum VolleyTalk. There may be more and if you know of them, please email lee@volleyballmag.com. And where applicable, “a national search” is indicated.

Boston College — Chris Campbell resigned after seven seasons. Boston College “will conduct an extensive national search … “

Brown — Diane Short retired after 25 seasons. “A national search … “

Cal — First-year Cal coach Matt McShane took a leave of absence near the end of the season and assistant Jennifer Dorr took over as acting head coach. McShane is still listed as the head coach.

DePaul — Nadia Edwards was let go after eight seasons. DePaul is conducting “a national search for a new coaching staff … “

The Citadel — Craig Mosqueda was fired after three seasons. We detailed the situation at The Citadel last month.

Eastern Illinois — As noted, EIU has nothing on its website about its vacancy. But is listed on the NCAA Market.

Fordham — Gini Ullery-Shrift resigned after five seasons. “A national search … “

Fresno State — Lauren Netherby-Sewell was fired after 10 seasons, but there’s no news of it on the Fresno State website. The job is listed on NCAA Market.

Georgetown — Arlisa Williams resigned a month ago after 12 seasons. “A national search … “

Indiana — Sherry Dunbar-Kruzan was fired after 11 seasons.

Lamar — Alan Edwards resigned after four seasons.

Lehigh — Coach Bob Bertucci announced last June he would retire. The job is listed on the NCAA Market.

Louisiana-Monroe — No mention on the ULM website and no job listing, but coach Patrick Hiltz is gone.

UMBC — On its website, there is no mention of a change, but the job is being advertised on the NCAA market.

Memphis — April Jauregui resigned after 10 seasons. Memphis is in the midst of “a national search … “

Mississippi State — David McFatrich resigned after three seasons. State has begun “a national search … “

North Florida — Noted above.

Oklahoma — Santiago Restropo resigned after 14 seasons.

South Carolina — The school fired coach Scott Swanson in mid-season. Dottie Hampton is still listed as interim head coach.

Southern Miss — As noted above.

Tennessee — Rob Patrick resigned after 21 seasons. UT is “executing a national search … “

Tennessee Tech — No mention of Dave Zelnock leaving after five seasons on the TT website — for that matter, he’s still listed as the head coach — but the school is advertising the position on the NCAA market.

Texas A&M — There are plenty of rumors going around about who will replace Laurie Corbelli, who resigned after 25 seasons, but even the announcement of her leaving is no longer on the A&M website. We assume there’s a national search going on.

Toledo — Greg Smith resigned after nine seasons. There is “a national search …”

USC — Haley is gone after 17 seasons and losing in five in the NCAA regional final. USC has begun “an immediate nationwide search.”

Winthrop — Bruce Atkinson resigned after five seasons. “A national search …”

Wright State — The contract of Susan Clements was not renewed. “A national search … “

Youngstown State — Mark Hardaway “stepped down” after six seasons. “A national search … “