Friend, Hosack join Espero for this week’s men’s College Volleyball Weekly

There were some surprising results and big-time performances last week in NCAA men’s volleyball. George Mason coach Jay Hosack and Dan Friend of Lewis join in to talk about the results and also the week ahead.

In Fairfax, Virginia, Hosack’s Mason team, hobbled by injuries, upset Pepperdine.

UC San Diego and Kyle McCauley knocked off UCLA for the first time since 2012. And Penn State won twice in Chicago, beating Loyola and Friend’s Lewis Flyers.

Topics covered by the College Volleyball Weekly crew include the return of Pelegrin Vargas to Purdue Fort Wayne, the unleashing of “The Wild Man,” Penn State’s Brett Wildman, and the back-to-back Big West Conference defensive player of the week honors for Scott Stadick of UC Irvine.