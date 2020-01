This week on College Volleyball Weekly, Lewis coach Dan Friend, George Mason coach Jay Hosack and VolleyballMag.com’s Rob Espero cover a busy week past and a busy week ahead in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

This past weekend at Penn State the three teams joining the Nittany Lions were UCLA USC and Ohio State.

BYU won twice at UC Irvine and is 8-0.

The guys talk about the best performances of the week past and what’s coming up.