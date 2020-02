Just two unbeaten teams remain, and the MIVA pounded on the EIVA.

Jay Hosack, the men’s coach at George Mason, and Dan Friend, the coach at Lewis University, join Rob Espero to discuss the week that was and what’s ahead in NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball.

The guys talk about, among others, the two unbeatens in Hawai’i and BYU, Long Beach State, UCLA, Ohio State, UCSB, and plenty more: