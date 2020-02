My guest this week is UC San Diego coach Kevin Ring, whose team is coming off a great week and is up to No. 10 in the latest AVCA top-15 poll.

UCSD pulled off one of the largest upsets of the week at then fourth-ranked UC Irvine for its first Big West win in program history and two of its players were honored by the league. There’s plenty of attention paid to the MIVA and EIVA,where close matches and upsets were aplenty.

We also take a look at the big matches ahead this week.