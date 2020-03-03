Concordia Irvine’s Raymond Barsemian is having a fantastic season for the 14th-ranked Eagles. And last week was special, as the 6-foot-6 outside hitter from La Crescenta, California lit it up in back-to-back victories over crosstown rival UC Irvine.

Barsemian had 15 kills, a career-high 12 digs and five aces in the first win, and then back with 25 kills as he hit .417 in the second. And he had 11 digs.

This week, the Eagles (8-10 overall, 2-4 MPSF) play host Thursday to two non-league foes, Westcliff and UC Santa Cruz.