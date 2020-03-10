Friend, Hosack, Espero talking NCAA men’s volleyball, coronavirus impact

Dan Friend of Lewis University, Jay Hosack of George Mason and VolleyballMag.com’s Rob Espero discuss the big news items in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball and we start with the impact of the coronavirus.

Colleges teams are having to rethink their travel and future events. Hear how Dan’s trip to California with the Flyers went at Stanford for first-hand experience of the impact of COVID-19.

Also, Hawai’i and BYU squared off in the sold-out Stan Sheriff Center for two matches between the nation’s top two teams: