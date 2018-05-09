USA Collegiate Beach gets under way Thursday on Hermosa Beach

2017 USA Beach Collegiate pairs medalists from L to R: Silver: Nicolette Martin and Terese Cannon, USC, Gold: Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, USC, Bronze: Corinne Quiggle and Brittany Howard, Pepperdine/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

The USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships gets under way Thursday at Hermosa Beach as 30 women’s and eight men’s teams will compete for the right to represent the USA at the 2018 FISU World University Championship in Hamburg, Germany, July 9-13.

The field is headlined by NCAA runner-up Florida State, who will bring three pairs to the competition, led by their No. 1 team of Vanessa Freire and Tory Paranagua. Women’s teams from UAB, Cal, Cal Poly, FAU, Georgia State, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Houston Baptist, Long Beach, LSU, Loyola, North Carolina-Wilmington, Pepperdine, St. Mary’s, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas Christian, Tulane, and Washington are also in the field.

Teams from Concordia, Florida State, Hawai’i, Penn State, Pepperdine, Quincy, UC Irvine, and UCLA will comprise the men’s field.

UCLA, which won the NCAA beach championship this past Sunday, elected not to participate.

“We really put everything into this year,” UCLA coach Stein Metzger said. “They were so focused on the championship, I think they had a hard time thinking about anything that came after. Timing-wise, it was just tough for some of them.

“I think it’s great that USA is having a pairs competition, and I think it’s great for the sport. Certainly it’s going to be a great event, we took part in it last year, but this year this group decided it was a bit much for them.”

Thursday’s action is all pool play starting at 9 a.m. Pacific. The men move into their semifinals on Friday and the women the quarterfinals. The men’s final is at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, while the women’s final is at 1 p.m.

USA volleyball will stream all of the action live and Sunday’s finals will be shown on NBC Sports from 4-6 p.m. Eastern.

Vanessa Freire-FSU-Florida State-Seminoles
FSU’s Vanessa Freire competed at the East Meets West at Manahattan Beach in March/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
WOMEN
UAB: Kenley Adams/Sallianne Napolitano
Cal: Mima Mirkovic/Alexia Inman, Jessica Gaffney/Iya Lindahl
Cal Poly: Torrey Van Winden/Emily Sonny
Florida Atlantic: Gabrielle Dischler/Jessalyn Kinlaw, Carly Scarbrough/Brittany Pellitteri
Florida State: Vanessa Freire/Tory Paranagua, Hailey Luke/Katie Horton, Macy Jerger/Sara Putt
Georgia State: Tiffany Creamer/Brooke Weiner, Teegan Van Gunst/Annika Van Gunst
Grand Canyon: Molly Turner/Hannah Towne
Hawaii: Presley Forbes/Cali Bunn
Houston Baptist: Jessica Wooten/Aeriel Horton, Kayla Armer/Victoria Hinojosa
LSU: Olivia Powers/Hunter Domanski, Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss, Emmy Allen/Megan Davenport
Loyola Marymount: Savannah Slattery/Madelon Leiphardt
UNC Wilmington: Nicole Lott/Maddy Kline
Pepperdine: Corinne Quiggle/Deahna Kraft, Madalyn Roh/Brook Bauer
Saint Mary’s (CA): Lindsey Knudsen/Emily Bible
South Carolina: Cadie Bates/Katie Smith, Julia Mannisto/Carly Schnieder
Stanford: Amelia Smith/Sunny Villapando
TCU: Cassie House/Haven Hill
Tulane: Kaylie McHugh/Madeline Mertz
Washington: Jordan Anderson/Kimmy Gardiner
MEN
Concordia: Raymond Barsemian/Chandler Gibb
Florida State: Jon Justice/Adam Wienckowski
Hawaii: Brett Rosenmeier/Colton Cowell
Penn State: Will Bantle/Matt McLaren
Pepperdine: Robert Mullahey/Owen Yoshimoto
Quincy: Collin Merk/Anthony Winter
UC Irvine: Grant Friedman/J.B. Kam
UCLA: Hagen Smith/Lucas Yoder

