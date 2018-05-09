The USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships gets under way Thursday at Hermosa Beach as 30 women’s and eight men’s teams will compete for the right to represent the USA at the 2018 FISU World University Championship in Hamburg, Germany, July 9-13.

The field is headlined by NCAA runner-up Florida State, who will bring three pairs to the competition, led by their No. 1 team of Vanessa Freire and Tory Paranagua. Women’s teams from UAB, Cal, Cal Poly, FAU, Georgia State, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Houston Baptist, Long Beach, LSU, Loyola, North Carolina-Wilmington, Pepperdine, St. Mary’s, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas Christian, Tulane, and Washington are also in the field.

Teams from Concordia, Florida State, Hawai’i, Penn State, Pepperdine, Quincy, UC Irvine, and UCLA will comprise the men’s field.

UCLA, which won the NCAA beach championship this past Sunday, elected not to participate.

“We really put everything into this year,” UCLA coach Stein Metzger said. “They were so focused on the championship, I think they had a hard time thinking about anything that came after. Timing-wise, it was just tough for some of them.

“I think it’s great that USA is having a pairs competition, and I think it’s great for the sport. Certainly it’s going to be a great event, we took part in it last year, but this year this group decided it was a bit much for them.”

Thursday’s action is all pool play starting at 9 a.m. Pacific. The men move into their semifinals on Friday and the women the quarterfinals. The men’s final is at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, while the women’s final is at 1 p.m.

USA volleyball will stream all of the action live and Sunday’s finals will be shown on NBC Sports from 4-6 p.m. Eastern.

WOMEN

UAB: Kenley Adams/Sallianne Napolitano

Cal: Mima Mirkovic/Alexia Inman, Jessica Gaffney/Iya Lindahl

Cal Poly: Torrey Van Winden/Emily Sonny

Florida Atlantic: Gabrielle Dischler/Jessalyn Kinlaw, Carly Scarbrough/Brittany Pellitteri

Florida State: Vanessa Freire/Tory Paranagua, Hailey Luke/Katie Horton, Macy Jerger/Sara Putt

Georgia State: Tiffany Creamer/Brooke Weiner, Teegan Van Gunst/Annika Van Gunst

Grand Canyon: Molly Turner/Hannah Towne

Hawaii: Presley Forbes/Cali Bunn

Houston Baptist: Jessica Wooten/Aeriel Horton, Kayla Armer/Victoria Hinojosa

LSU: Olivia Powers/Hunter Domanski, Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss, Emmy Allen/Megan Davenport

Loyola Marymount: Savannah Slattery/Madelon Leiphardt

UNC Wilmington: Nicole Lott/Maddy Kline

Pepperdine: Corinne Quiggle/Deahna Kraft, Madalyn Roh/Brook Bauer

Saint Mary’s (CA): Lindsey Knudsen/Emily Bible

South Carolina: Cadie Bates/Katie Smith, Julia Mannisto/Carly Schnieder

Stanford: Amelia Smith/Sunny Villapando

TCU: Cassie House/Haven Hill

Tulane: Kaylie McHugh/Madeline Mertz

Washington: Jordan Anderson/Kimmy Gardiner

MEN

Concordia: Raymond Barsemian/Chandler Gibb

Florida State: Jon Justice/Adam Wienckowski

Hawaii: Brett Rosenmeier/Colton Cowell

Penn State: Will Bantle/Matt McLaren

Pepperdine: Robert Mullahey/Owen Yoshimoto

Quincy: Collin Merk/Anthony Winter

UC Irvine: Grant Friedman/J.B. Kam

UCLA: Hagen Smith/Lucas Yoder