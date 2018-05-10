FSU pairs win two pools at Collegiate Beach Championships

Two Florida State women’s teams won their pools Thursday at the USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Eight women’s and two men’s teams won their pools as single-elimination playoffs begin Friday and Saturday.

Women’s pool winners were FSU’s Vanessa Freire and Tory Paranagua and Hailey Luke and Katie Horton, Cal Poly’s Torrey Van Winden and Emily Sonny, Florida Atlantic’s Jessalyn Kinlaw and Mackenzie Morris, Cal’s Mima Mirkovic and Alexia Inman, TCU’s Cassie House and Haven Hill, Grand Canyon’s Molly Turner and Hannah Towne, and Saint Mary’s Lindsey Knudsen and Emily Bible.

The two men’s pool winners were Pepperdine’s Robert Mullahey and Owen Yoshimoto and Hawai’i’s Brett Rosenmeier and Colton Cowell.

Click here for all the results and Friday’s schedule, where play begins at 9 a.m. Pacific for the women and 11 a.m. for the men. USA Volleyball has a live stream of all four courts.