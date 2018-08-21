Colorado State might not have any seniors, but remains MW team to beat

Colorado State lost two key weapons and has no seniors, but veteran coach Tom Hilbert still has a talented team that includes All-Mountain West players Katie Oleksak, Breana Runnels, Kirstie Hillyer and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen. Read why the Rams, the perennial Mountain West favorites, figure to be atop the league again in 2018.
