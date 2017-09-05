Colorado St., UCI make big moves in VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by NIVC

Creighton, BYU and San Diego stayed 1-2-3 in this week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

But there was plenty of movement elsewhere.

Colorado State jumped four spots to No. 9 and UC Irvine went up six spots to 15th. Colorado State went to Florida State and beat TCU, UNC Asheville and the host Seminoles. UCI was in St. Louis where it beat Kennesaw State, host Saint Louis and Illinois State.

Among the undefeated teams in the ranking are four teams that are 6-0: No. 2 BYU, No. 4 Wichita State, No. 15 UCI and No. 17 Denver. North Dakota, up two spots to No. 13 this week, has the most victories at 9-1.

Creighton got 20 of the 25 first-place votes cast. BYU got four and Wichita State got one.

There are two newcomers this week, SMU at No. 21 and Loyola Marymount at No. 25.

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 Creighton 620 (20) 5-1 1 2 BYU 603 (4) 6-0 2 3 San Diego 566 4-2 3 4 Wichita State 522 (1) 6-0 5 5 Northern Iowa 482 4-2 7 6 Cal Poly 476 5-1 6 7 Lipscomb 457 4-2 8 8 Western Kentucky 452 5-2 4 9 Colorado State 422 5-1 13 10 Missouri State 356 4-2 12 11 Marquette 318 3-3 10 12 Dayton 303 3-3 9 13 North Dakota 294 9-1 15 14 Boise State 274 4-2 14 15 UC Irvine 223 6-0 21 16 Hawai’i 216 2-4 11 17 Denver 201 6-0 22 18 Austin Peay 191 6-1 17 19 Villanova 172 4-2 19 20 Miami, Ohio 137 4-3 19 21 SMU 106 3-3 NR T-22 Coastal Carolina 89 2-3 18 T-22 Portland 89 5-1 25 24 Xavier 61 4-3 16 25 Loyola Marymount 53 3-3 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Rice 47; Seton Hall 45; High Point 43; Arkansas State 39; New Mexico State 25; Radford 22; Towson 22; Southern Miss 21; North Texas 18; New Mexico 15; UCF 15; Central Arkansas 9; UW-Green Bay 8; Ohio 6; Portland State 5; Butler 3; Illinois State 3.

18 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 99 combined points.

Dropped Out: Rice 25; Seton Hall 25; Arkansas State 23; Florida Gulf Coast 24; UC Davis 25.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

