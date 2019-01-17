“Positive outlook” helps Danielle Scott as she recovers from tragedy

The volleyball world was rocked when news came out last November that Danielle was stabbed while trying to protect her sister, Stefanie Vallery, who was ultimately murdered by her estranged husband.

Danielle was badly injured, stabbed in both hands, on her arm and in her leg, her niece — also named Danielle — was also stabbed, and their world was changed forever.

“I’m doing well,” she this week over a cup of coffee. “I’ve always had a positive outlook on things even under the most difficult circumstances. I just try to find something positive in everything.

“That’s how I’m dealing with this very unfortunate situation. I can’t put words into what this situation is. But I’m doing well.”