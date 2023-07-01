DENVER, Colorado — Six players made their first AVP main draws on Friday afternoon on the opening day of this weekend’s Tour Series.

One of them has already made nearly half a million in prize money.

Alvaro Filho, one of the most talented defenders of this generation of Brazilians, and Jeremy Casebeer, an AVP champion, presented a draw so brutal, as the 20th seed in Friday’s qualifier, that their first two opponents forfeited. Joking, of course. Fourth of July weekend rendered traveling across the country difficult for a number of players in Denver, and so Casebeer and Filho waited … and waited … and waited, all the way until nearly 3 p.m. for their first match of the day, which would also be their final match of the day.

They handled the long wait well enough, sweeping Zephyr Dew and Owen Karleznig 21-18, 21-15, sealing up, as funny as it sounds, the first AVP main draw of Alvaro’s career, which includes 15 medals on the FIVB and an Olympic Games in 2021.

Not all of the rookies have a resume quite as esteemed, nor did they have quite as boring of a day.

Andrew Holman, blocking for TJ Jurko, worked plenty hard enough for his first main draw, winning his final match 19-21, 22-20, 15-13 over Frank Field and Garrett Bucklin. Ty Coutts, a 30-year-old native of Colorado Springs, made his first main draw in his tenth time of asking. Playing with fellow local Ian Carlson, Coutts won his final match, against JD Hamilton and Christian Honer, 21-17, 18-21, 15-12, to extend their weekend in front of a home crowd.

The final male making his AVP main draw debut is Daniel Tran, playing with a precocious talent in 19-year-old Thomas Hurst. Tran and Hurst upset top-seeded Steven Roschitz and Pete Connole, 20-22, 24-22, 15-13, their second three-setter of the day.

Others punching their ticket into the main draw included Kevin Coyle and Dan Leathers; Cash Adamsen and Ben Vaught; Cody Caldwell and Ryan Meehan; and Ryan Ierna and Diego Perez, who won the longest, most thrilling match of the day, a 15-21, 33-31, 19-17 high-stress affair over Cole Aidnik and Nemanja Komar.

Two women made their own personal histories on Friday in Denver. Alaina Chacon, defending for Kylie Deberg, made her first main draw in upsetting top-seeded Iya Lindahl and Tiffany Creamer, 21-19, 21-12. And UCLA standout Natalie Myszkowski, playing with the recently married Nicci Reinking, is now officially an AVP main draw player in defeating Avery Poppinga and Brooke Van Sickle, 23-21, 21-17.

Also moving on into the main draw were Devon Newberry and Delaynie Maple, who had to win an exceptionally high-level qualifier match over Lexy Denaburg and Megan Rice, 21-19, 20-22, 15-10; Kaylie McHugh and Kristi Tekavec, Madison Shields and Lydia Smith, Maria Kliefoth and Katie Lindstrom, Lena Sokolowski and Jackie Wagner, and wunderkinds Ashley Pater and Sarah Wood.

Saturday’s action begins at 8 a.m. and follows a modified pool play format.

For full results and live brackets, head to VolleyballLife. You can stream all matches at NSPN.

FRIDAY’S MEN’S RESULTS

Round 1

Skyler Kaufman/Jonathan Low (Q32) def. Finn Basey/Ryan Meyer (Q33) 21-10, 21-10

Alejandro Buitrago/Bryce Walsh (Q17) def. Martin Krasuki/Blaise Staab (Q48) 21-15, 21-12

Noah Franklin/Justin Johnson (Q24) def. Brad Collins/Tymothe Shaw (Q41) 21-19, 21-18

Mikhail Butler/Brandon Severyn (Q25) def. Zack Kweder/Josh Tarin (Q40) 21-12, 21-16

Kyle Baily/Alec Podrasky (Q28) def. Alex Amylon/Hans-Christian Lauer (Q37) 21-7, 21-17

Jordan Gladstone/Kenny Nelson (Q21) def. Sean Davies/William Senofsky (Q44) 21-14, 21-13

Jeremy Casebeer/Alvaro Filho (24, Q20) def. Joseph Reysen/Grant Strong (Q45) by Forfeit

Sean Carlson/Karsten Guth (Q36) def. Nathan Adams/Danny Carter (Q29) 21-18, 21-11

Clark Steele/Jacob Steele (Q35) def. Charles Porter/Clark Porter (Q30) 21-19, 21-19

19: Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q19) def. Dominic Di Sano/Jorge Martinez (Q46) 21-12, 21-17

Jeffrey Houghton/Colin McAtee (Q22) def. Javier Morales/Johnny Weber (Q43) 21-19, 21-10

Thomas Herb/Edward Moushikhian (Q27) def. Obed Armenta/Kenneth Warner (Q38) 21-16, 21-17

Ryan Kwiatkowski/John Sutton (Q26) def. Joshua Courville/Bryan Klein (Q39) 23-21, 21-15

Lennart Huijbers/Jack Lane (Q23) def. Nathaniel Delgado/Christian Martinez (Q42) 21-14, 21-6

Tyler Kirsch/Spencer Loch (Q18) def. Kenn Kelly/Chris Maxwell (Q47) by Forfeit

Keone Coronado/Trenton Sellers (Q31) def. TJ Huson/Troy Oliveira (Q34) by Forfeit

Round 2

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (Q1) def. Skyler Kaufman/Jonathan Low (Q32) 21-14, 15-21, 16-14

Thomas Hurst/Daniel Tran (23, Q16) def. Alejandro Buitrago/Bryce Walsh (Q17) 21-15, 20-22, 15-6

Noah Franklin/Justin Johnson (Q24) def. John Schwengel/David Wieczorek (Q9) 21-19, 21-19

Kevin Coyle/Daniel Leathers (21, Q8) def. Mikhail Butler/Brandon Severyn (Q25) 19-21, 21-14, 15-8

Cash Adamsen/Ben Vaught (19, Q5) def. Kyle Baily/Alec Podrasky (Q28) 20-22, 21-12, 15-12

Kameron Beans/Brett Greiner (Q12) def. Jordan Gladstone/Kenny Nelson (Q21) 19-21, 21-17, 15-10

Jeremy Casebeer/Alvaro Filho (24, Q20) def. Spencer Gaston/Markus Koppke (Q13) by Forfeit

Zephyr Dew/Owen Karlenzig (Q4) def. Sean Carlson/Karsten Guth (Q36) 21-19, 21-15

Andrew Holman/TJ Jurko (16, Q3) def. Clark Steele/Jacob Steele (Q35) 21-15, 21-18

42: Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q19) def. Alexander Biz/Alex Ukkelberg (Q14) 21-17, 21-17

Cole Aidnik/Nemanja Komar (Q11) def. Jeffrey Houghton/Colin McAtee (Q22) 21-19, 19-21, 15-13

Ryan Ierna/Diego Perez (20, Q6) def. Thomas Herb/Edward Moushikhian (Q27) 21-14, 21-19

John Hamilton/Christian Honer (Q7) def. Ryan Kwiatkowski/John Sutton (Q26) 21-19, 21-15

Ian Carlson/Ty Coutts (22, Q10) def. Lennart Huijbers/Jack Lane (Q23) 21-18, 21-15

Bryce Mayer/Nathan Pugh (Q15) def. Tyler Kirsch/Spencer Loch (Q18) 21-18, 21-16

Cody Caldwell/Ryan Meehan (15, Q2) def. Keone Coronado/Trenton Sellers (Q31) 21-12, 22-20

Round 3

Thomas Hurst/Daniel Tran (23, Q16) def. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (Q1) 20-22, 24-22, 15-13

Kevin Coyle/Daniel Leathers (21, Q8) def. Noah Franklin/Justin Johnson (Q24) 21-18, 21-16

Cash Adamsen/Ben Vaught (19, Q5) def. Kameron Beans/Brett Greiner (Q12) 21-18, 21-18

Jeremy Casebeer/Alvaro Filho (24, Q20) def. Zephyr Dew/Owen Karlenzig (Q4) 21-18, 21-15

Andrew Holman/TJ Jurko (16, Q3) def. Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q19) 19-21, 22-20, 15-13

Ryan Ierna/Diego Perez (20, Q6) def. Cole Aidnik/Nemanja Komar (Q11) 15-21, 33-31, 19-17

Ian Carlson/Ty Coutts (22, Q10) def. John Hamilton/Christian Honer (Q7) 21-17, 18-21, 15-12

Cody Caldwell/Ryan Meehan (15, Q2) def. Bryce Mayer/Nathan Pugh (Q15) 21-15, 18-21, 15-13

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Pool A

Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (1) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/Alvaro Filho (24, Q20)

Brenden Sander/Taylor Sander (12) vs. Guille Jimenez/Tyler Penberthy (13)

Pool B

Seain Cook/Jake Dietrich (2) vs. Thomas Hurst/Daniel Tran (23, Q16)

Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (11) vs. John-Michael Plummer/Ryan Smith (14)

Pool C

John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (3) vs. Ian Carlson/Ty Coutts (22, Q10)

Jordan Hoppe/Caleb Kwekel (10) vs. Cody Caldwell/Ryan Meehan (15, Q2)

Pool D

Skylar del Sol/Lev Priima (4) vs. Kevin Coyle/Daniel Leathers (21, Q8)

Jacob Landel/Charlie Siragusa (9) vs. Andrew Holman/TJ Jurko (16, Q3)

Pool E

Travis Mewhirter/Jake Urrutia (5) vs. Ryan Ierna/Diego Perez (20, Q6)

Brian Miller/Dylan Zacca (8) vs. Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (17)

Pool F

Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (6) vs. Cash Adamsen/Ben Vaught (19, Q5)

Raffe Paulis/Ian Satterfield (7) vs. Gage Basey/Lars Basey (18)

FRIDAY’S WOMEN RESULTS

Round 1

Jordyn Moody/Holly Schmidt (Q32) def. Logan Beitler/Jessica McGuire (Q33) 21-15, 21-15

Madison Kingdon/Carli Lloyd (Q48) def. Maya-Lucia Gessner/Jade Race (Q17) 21-19, 21-17

Gianna Guinasso/Cassandra Lew (Q24) def. Kaitlin Bernhoerster/Erin Capito (Q41) 21-9, 21-13

Kylie Grandy/Lisa Reed (Q25) def. Emma Eden/Jasmine Martinez (Q40) 26-24, 21-13

Morgan Anderson/Michael Wittren (Q28) def. Sierra Land/Reese Russell-Frayer (Q37) 21-19, 21-16

Charlie Ekstrom/Kylin Loker (Q21) def. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (Q44) 23-21, 14-21, 15-13

Saana Koljonen/Katie Vatterrodt (Q20) def. Elena Eckhardt/Kelsey Rudolph (Q45) 21-9, 21-8

Isabella Martinez/Delaney Peranich (Q29) def. Savannah Spitzer/Jessica Wood (Q36) 21-18, 21-19

Katie Pierucci/Jae-Lyn Visscher (Q30) def. Mailie Medina/Cassie Smith (Q35) 21-11, 21-17

Jenna Colligan/Bailey Showalter (Q19) def. Rorianna Chartier/Halle Hunt (Q46) 23-21, 21-19

Shaylee Befus/Meghan Law (Q22) def. Grace Loberg/Paige Tapp (Q43) 21-19, 19-21, 15-13

Judit Kolada/Seyvion Waggoner (Q38) def. Mallory Deneen/Pamela McCann (Q27) 20-22, 21-13, 15-6

Jenna Phillips/Angela Rego (Q26) def. Erin O’Connor/Heidi Pfeiffer (Q39) 21-12, 21-19

Caroline Allen/Jade Hayes (Q23) def. Katrina Hornstein/Erin Pertuit (Q42) 21-18, 21-7

Adrianna Nora/Laurel Weaver (Q18) def. Jolie Cranford/Genny Cruz (Q47) 21-19, 21-15

Ainsley Patrick/Stephanie Spencer (Q31) def. Lindsey Jin/Christina Shao (Q34) 21-16, 19-21, 15-9

Round 2

Tiffany Creamer/Iya Lindahl (Q1) def. Jordyn Moody/Holly Schmidt (Q32) 21-18, 21-15

Alaina Chacon/Kylie Deberg (24, Q16) def. Madison Kingdon/Carli Lloyd (Q48) 21-18, 21-17

Lexy Denaburg/Megan Rice (Q9) def. Gianna Guinasso/Cassandra Lew (Q24) 21-15, 21-17

Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (20, Q8) def. Kylie Grandy/Lisa Reed (Q25) 21-9, 21-14

Heather Friesen/Amanda Harnett (Q5) def. Morgan Anderson/Michael Wittren (Q28) 21-15, 21-8

Kaylie McHugh/Kristi Tekavec (23, Q12) def. Charlie Ekstrom/Kylin Loker (Q21) 19-21, 22-20, 19-17

Regan McGuire/Kelly Wood (Q13) def. Saana Koljonen/Katie Vatterrodt (Q20) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12

Madison Shields/Lydia Smith (17, Q4) def. Isabella Martinez/Delaney Peranich (Q29) 21-17, 21-23, 15-11

Maria Kliefoth/Katie Lindstrom (16, Q3) def. Katie Pierucci/Jae-Lyn Visscher (Q30) 11-21, 21-17, 15-12

Jenna Colligan/Bailey Showalter (Q19) def. Alison Denney/Makenzie Griffin (Q14) 21-18, 14-21, 15-13

Lena Sokolowski/Jackie Wegner (22, Q11) def. Shaylee Befus/Meghan Law (Q22) 21-19, 21-15

Cecilia Agraz/Tani Stephens (Q6) def. Judit Kolada/Seyvion Waggoner (Q38) 21-15, 21-9

Natalie Myszkowski/Nicole Reinking (19, Q7) def. Jenna Phillips/Angela Rego (Q26) 21-16, 21-16

Avery Poppinga/Brooke Van Sickle (Q10) def. Caroline Allen/Jade Hayes (Q23) 21-15, 15-21, 15-12

Adrianna Nora/Laurel Weaver (Q18) def. Camie Manwill/Samantha Parrish (Q15) 21-18, 21-19

Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15, Q2) def. Ainsley Patrick/Stephanie Spencer (Q31) 21-13, 21-10

Round 3

Alaina Chacon/Kylie Deberg (24, Q16) def. Tiffany Creamer/Iya Lindahl (Q1) 21-19, 21-12

Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (20, Q8) def. Lexy Denaburg/Megan Rice (Q9) 21-19, 20-22, 15-10

Kaylie McHugh/Kristi Tekavec (23, Q12) def. Heather Friesen/Amanda Harnett (Q5) 14-21, 21-17, 15-10

Madison Shields/Lydia Smith (17, Q4) def. Regan McGuire/Kelly Wood (Q13) 21-15, 21-18

Maria Kliefoth/Katie Lindstrom (16, Q3) def. Jenna Colligan/Bailey Showalter (Q19) 21-16, 21-11

Lena Sokolowski/Jackie Wegner (22, Q11) def. Cecilia Agraz/Tani Stephens (Q6) 21-18, 21-13

Natalie Myszkowski/Nicole Reinking (19, Q7) def. Avery Poppinga/Brooke Van Sickle (Q10) 23-21, 21-17

Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15, Q2) def. Adrianna Nora/Laurel Weaver (Q18) 21-19, 21-16

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Pool A

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (1) vs. Alaina Chacon/Kylie Deberg (24, Q16)

Xolani Hodel/Kahlee York (12) vs. Aurora Davis/Abby Van Winkle (13)

Pool B

Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (2) vs. Kaylie McHugh/Kristi Tekavec (23, Q12)

Carly Skjodt/Jaden Whitmarsh (11) vs. Amy Ozee/Mariah Whalen (14)

Pool C

Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (3) vs. Lena Sokolowski/Jackie Wegner (22, Q11)

Megan Gebhard/Kaitlyn Malaney (10) vs. Ashley Pater/Sarah Wood (15, Q2)

Pool D

Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (4) vs. Kaley Melville/Devanne Sours (21)

Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (9) vs. Maria Kliefoth/Katie Lindstrom (16, Q3)

Pool E

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (5) vs. Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (20, Q8)

Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (8) vs. Madison Shields/Lydia Smith (17, Q4)

Pool F

Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo (6) vs. Natalie Myszkowski/Nicole Reinking (19, Q7)

Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (7) vs. Katie Hogan/Katie Pyles (18)