Pepperdine men’s coach Marv Dunphy retires after legendary career

From Pepperdine:

Volleyball coaching legend Marv Dunphy announced his retirement today, bringing to an end an incredible career that included four NCAA championships and more than 600 wins at Pepperdine, as well as seven Olympic appearances as a coach, highlighted by a gold medal in 1988 as head coach of the U.S. men’s team.

Over 34 seasons with Pepperdine’s men, Dunphy posted a 612-277 (.688) record. The Waves won the 1978, 1985, 1992 and 2005 NCAA titles under his watch. He was the 2005 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and was a three-time Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Coach of the Year.

“I’ve decided that it’s time,” Dunphy said. “It’s just time, and there’s not a lot more to it than that. I’m very grateful to Pepperdine for all that it’s given me … The hardest thing is leaving the players. I want to thank our current and former players for giving me the privilege of being their coach, and for all that they brought to this program.”

