Second-ranked UCLA lost a match, No. 3 USC got pushed to the limit, and the photos that came from the East Meets West Invitational last weekend on Manhattan Beach were fabulous.

Fourth-ranked Florida State beat No. 8 Hawai’i 4-1, lost to USC 3-2 and then knocked off UCLA 3-2 and finished with a 4-1 victory over No 7 Loyola Marymount.

USC beat LSU 4-1, got past FSU 3-2, defeated Georgia State 4-1 and then swept FIU.

Hawai’i upset LSU 3-2. Georgia State, ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Coaches Poll, went 0-4 but took UCLA to the limit before losing 3-2.

VolleyballMag.com photographers Mark Rigney, Andy J. Gordon and Will Chu were there and here is a gallery of their best shots. Click on any photo to view full size: