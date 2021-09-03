VolleyballMag.com co-publisher, photo editor Ed Chan passes away

Dear Volleyball Community,

My VolleyballMag.com partner and great friend Ed Chan died last night in his sleep.

Ed was in Chicago to cover AVP, and there was nothing Ed enjoyed more than photographing pro beach volleyball. He followed that up Thursday with another of his favorites, eating a big steak.

Ed, 60, was the nicest man you’ve ever known and a great volleyball photographer.

Our deepest thoughts are with his wife, Julie, the love of his life. I’ll update when we have more details.

– Lee