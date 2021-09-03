VolleyballMag.com co-publisher, photo editor Ed Chan passes away

Dear Volleyball Community,
My VolleyballMag.com partner and great friend Ed Chan died last night in his sleep.
Ed was in Chicago to cover AVP, and there was nothing Ed enjoyed more than photographing pro beach volleyball. He followed that up Thursday with another of his favorites, eating a big steak.
Ed, 60, was the nicest man you’ve ever known and a great volleyball photographer.
Our deepest thoughts are with his wife, Julie, the love of his life. I’ll update when we have more details.
– Lee
Oh my goodness that’s so sad I always looked forward to seeing Ed at the tournaments
Eddie was a staple in Ocean Beach in San Diego and will be missed. He was a beloved member of our community and we are better for having known him. My thoughts are with Julie and Ed’s colleagues.
I AM SO SORRY , I am an amateur photographer that got to spend some time with him at AVP tournaments . he was one of the nicest guys .
This still hasn’t sunk in, and I had to look again. We only spoke briefly at events and he always had time for words, even though he was working. From our brief meetings over the years, he was a genuine person that never bragged about his skills. He was known by international players, as I found out at a p1440 event in LV. He was also my look a like. I’ll miss you Ed.
Eddie was a longstanding player in our OB “old guys” group and I always enjoyed playing with him and chatting on the beach. I memory I’ll need to work on my left handed sideways spin serve. Will miss you buddy.