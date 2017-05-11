AVP, beach volleyball “lost a great person” with passing of Ed Lunnen

Ed Lunnen, who died Monday after an extended battle with colon cancer, was an AVP player whose wit, personality and positive attitude made him one of the most liked guys on the qualifying tour.

Lunnen, 39, was first diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2013, but was declared to be in remission following six months of chemotherapy in May 2014. Sadly, he was re-diagnosed with stage four cancer in August 2016.

Lunnen competed on the AVP tour from 2005 to 2016, primarily in qualifying, but made the AVP main draw three times, Manhattan 2009 and 2013 and Huntington 2010.

“He had such a contagious personality that the whole community started to talk like him,” beach Olympian Jake Gibb said. “He had a way of speaking. He’d say things like, ‘I ain’t ready, son,’ or ‘Let’s do this, player.’

“All of these terms and one-liners that are so fun and endearing at the same time that it’s just contagious, it’s infectious. I knew him in Utah. He roomed with my twin brother for a couple of years. We were just always close. We used to play Frisbee golf together and laugh a lot. He’s a dear friend and I’ll miss him very much.”

Casey Patterson was very fond of Lunnen.

“Ed is one of the coolest guys on the planet and I think that’s why there’s such an amazing amount of appreciation from him on social media from so many people, some of whom I didn’t even know knew Ed,” Patterson said. “That was what was so special about Ed, he had such a rad energy, he was always excited and stoked to be at the tournaments, he was a competitor, he worked hard, but his attitude and his incredible energy.

“He loved the game and he had an organic ability to talk trash in a fun way. He was never like ‘In your face’, but always in a fun, comedic way. He was a comedian on the court when he was talking trash. ‘Don’t pull on me,’ that was from me and him playing back in the day, I took that and used it on the AVP and these hash tags and things he used to say made him so much fun to be around and to train with.

“The guy was just a special dude. Those are all the fun memories. The guy would always be late, he was never on time, whenever I would text him, ‘Hey, dude, we’re playing at Huntington tomorrow.’ he’s like, ‘Don’t worry dude, I’m sleeping in my outfit under the pier so I’ll be there on time.’ That was our running joke.

Patterson credited Lunnen for accelerating his entry on the tour.

“Ed and I were very good buds. Similar to Jake’s path to beach volleyball, I learned how to play beach volleyball in Utah, in between semesters in college. They had a really good league there, UOVA (Utah Outdoor Volleyball Association), similar to CBVA, but all the college kids, all the adults, would all play in these tournaments. Ed was one of those guys who played in those tournaments. I played against him, but I really didn’t get to know him until I moved to Huntington Beach in about 2006.”

Patterson said it was only natural that they became close.

“He was a guy that was at the beach all the time, he had all the same friends, he was good buds with the same guys in Utah, so we ended up partnering kind of organically and playing everywhere,” Patterson said. “All these tournaments, the pro-am events that Ryan Mariano ran, we won two of those back to back, and that was at a time when I wasn’t even very relevant, even in the qualifier.

“I was thinking about that the other day, that Ed kind of spring-boarded my career on the AVP, because winning the pro-am event back then, it was a big deal, and a lot of the pros that were playing with amateurs contacted me after that tournament to play with them.

“I was in the qualifier, and trying to grind my way through, but after playing with Ed and winning the pro-am, I was getting calls from guys with a lot of points, almost enough points to get me into the main draw.”

Patterson said he, Lunnen, Gibb and Sean Rosenthal trained and played together all the time.

“We would never stop playing. He loved it, and was so invested in playing, it was such a cool friendship and relationship that we built in that four-five-six years playing together.

“We talked about how cool it would be to be on the AVP and win tournaments. Playing with him was a real fun time for me.

Patterson said that Lunnen would bike or take the bus to pratice.

“He was so dedicated. Somehow, he was never on time, but he would always show up. We’d call him when he was late, and he would say, ‘I’m almost there,’ and we would laugh, ‘Yeah, right, you just woke up.’ A lot of jokes back and forth like that where you loved him for it.

“You would never say we’re not friends anymore, because he was just so rad, that was part of the experience when you played with Ed. You knew he was going to be late, you knew he was going to come with his boardies and a little bag with some sunblock and water, if he had water, and he was going to play all day for you. He would hustle, work hard, make it fun, and talk trash, entertain everybody.

“That was Ed Lunnen. Real cool dude.”

Gibb, who lives and trains in Huntington Beach, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s hard to describe the effect that Ed had on people,” Gibb said. “He had an effect on the Huntington Beach volleyball community in a way that’s kind of crazy for a guy that came out of Utah and hadn’t spent that much time here.”

AVP standout Ryan Doherty also referenced Lunnen’s charisma.

“He’s one of the great ones. He’s the most charismatic guy,” Doherty said. “When I first moved down to Huntington, he was playing volleyball, he was the king of the one-liners. He’s that guy that says stuff that doesn’t make sense that makes you laugh and is just super-fun.

“I remember he started the whole ‘Don’t pull on me’ trash talk. I remember that he would say, ‘Can a brother have a half-rotation?’ when someone called his set. The volleyball community really lost a great person and a kind soul and we’re really going to miss him. Especially that Huntington beach crew. That’s a really big loss for us.”

Mike Maghy competed with Lunnen in much of 2013.

“We played all the AVP qualifiers together in 2013. I had so much fun playing with him,” Maghy said. “He had the ability to make everyone laugh, whether he was on your team, or the other team. He was also having fun, able to make everyone smile, and was just a tough competitor on top of that too. He was a unique player and personality.

“We played in the Huntington AVP qualifier in 2013, just before his cancer diagnosis. He had mentioned that morning, and a couple days before, that his stomach had been hurting a little bit, but that he would be fine, and we played in the qualifier. I couldn’t notice any difference at all. He played great as always, and he never complained at all, but we discovered after the tournament that he was playing with a ruptured appendix and colon cancer. Pretty unbelievable. That shows how tough he was. Ed was probably the toughest person I’ve ever known.

“Ed had the ability to make volleyball fun for everyone. That’s what I’ll remember most, is just having a lot of fun, playing volleyball, and the time we spent on road trips traveling. He was just such a funny person it was impossible not to have fun around him.”

Matt Hilling competed with Lunnen in 2015.

“Ed was the kind of guy that you would always want around at the beach when you were on the court with him, or even next to him. He was always lifting the spirits of the day,” Hilling said.

“If you’re having a bad day at practice, or not playing well, you’ll still have a fun time around him. Playing with him in tournaments, win or lose, it was always a good time. There are no bad memories with Ed.”

Lunnen’s brother, Steve Feld, posted this heart-felt memoir on Facebook:

“It brings me great pain and sadness to type these words, but my dear brother Ed Lunnen passed on from this earth on Monday evening. I am still incredibly raw and in the midst of processing everything, but I felt compelled to put together this summary of Ed’s beautiful life: